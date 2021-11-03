PINCONNING
What do you do for an encore when you have made back-to-back Final Fours and gone undefeated in the Jack Pine Conference for two years in a row? If you are the Beaverton volleyball team the answer seems obvious. You try to make it three in a row. Last week the girls accomplished the first step when they completed their run through the conference undefeated.
The girls traveled to Pinconning last Wednesday where they faced and defeated the bottom three teams in the standings Farwell (25-15, 25-15), Harrison (25-11, 25-9) and Pinconning (25-13, 25-9). With the quad sweep the Beavers finished the conference season with an 11-0 record two games in front of the second place Gladwin Flying G’s 9-2. Their overall record stands at 32-9 heading into the state tournament.
Leiyah Mungin led the Beavers with 17 kills, 15 digs and 21 assists. Hannah Stearns had 18 kills and 16 digs while Alexis Grove added eight kills and 20 digs. Faith Danielak 14 kills, Sawyer Gerow 15 digs and Kaelyn Fischer 37 assists also had played well for Beaverton.
The Beavers began their state tournament run Monday evening with a 3-0 win over Roscommon in the first round of District play. No statistics were available at this time. They travel to Roscommon tonight for a match with Grayling at 5:30 p.m.