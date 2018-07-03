GLADWIN – Gladwin YoungLife invites the community to its 4th annual pig roast fundraising event from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at 963 N. M-18.
The event promises to be filled with fun for the entire family, with kid’s games, a pie auction, silent auction, bounce house, face painting, and more. Smokin’ Bob-B-Que is providing a delicious meal of chicken quarter or pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, and mac ‘n’ cheese. Peppermill and Lambert’s Bakery is providing bread and rolls, with drinks being donated by Save-A-Lot, ice by Meadow Lanes and homemade desserts by volunteers.
Lisa Lawrason, chairperson for the Gladwin YoungLife Committee, said the community has come together to support this event. In addition to the food donations, more than 25 area businesses have donated silent auction items, including Flynn Lumber, Ace Hardware, Sky Zone Saginaw, Midland Center for the Arts, Family Video, Corner House, DeShano Companies, Merrily At Home, Shopko, Macks On Main, The Detail Shop, Rediscovered Treasures, Kocur Krew Automotive, Buckeye Market, Family Fare, Mr. M’s, JAG Motorcoach, Mid Michigan Chiropractic, At Home on Cedar, Lilly Pad Home Furnishings, and Forge Fitness. Bounce Time Rentals is donating the bounce house, S&H Engraving is sponsoring the signs, and Crystal Flash and Members First Credit Union are sponsoring the event.
Tickets for the dinner are $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12; ages 4 and under are free.
The location for the event, 963 N. M-18, is the meeting place of Grace Christian Church and the former site of Adam Breault Auctions. It is 1.4 miles north of M-61 on M-18.
Gladwin YoungLife, a nonprofit 501c3 organization, reaches out to junior high and high school students in Gladwin County through building meaningful relationships. The first point of contact is usually a weekly meeting called “U-Turn.” It is here that leaders begin connecting with students through music, games, a faith-based life lesson, and a time to break up into small groups and talk about life. On any given week, about 60 junior high and high school students attend U-Turn. From there, the YoungLife leaders seek to show up in the students’ everyday lives and demonstrate their interest and concern for them as individuals. Additionally, being involved in Gladwin YoungLife gives kids the opportunity to attend a summer camp, as well as various events throughout the year.
“This work is urgent and vital because today’s young people are bombarded with messages that lead them down destructive paths,” said Davey Mead, Gladwin YoungLife area developer. “The desire of Gladwin YoungLife is to connect kids to the reality that there is hope in the world, that they are valuable beyond description, that they don’t have to be alone, and that they can find purpose and enjoy life!”
For more information about the Pig Roast or to support this event, contact Lawrason at 989-600-1455.