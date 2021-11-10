Brooklyn
Michigan International Speedway once again hosted the state cross country championships and for the first time in several years Gladwin County was represented in the Finals. Three local runners qualified for the meet including Beaverton’s Tessa Wohlschlegel. Caleb Palmreuter and Seth Mead from Gladwin joined her at the meet. Wohlschlegel ran in the Division 3 race, the Gladwin boys competed in Division 2. “Since the end of last years cross country season Tessa has been motivated to make it to the finals this year,” said Beaverton Coach Phil Eichbauer. “She continued the work that needs to be done, with her running streak now reaching over 450 days.”
All of that hard work paid off when she ran through wet, muddy conditions at the Delta College Regional to qualify for the state meet. “Since training started with the team in summer she’s had a workout plan and she’s followed it to the best of her ability,” added Eichbauer. “That plan worked very well as she built up to peak in the last two weeks of the season. She had a big PR at the 3rd JPC meet at Pinconning, running 21:38. “She then ran a great race at the Delta Regional in the mud going 22:16, while others were off their times much more due to the conditions to qualify for the Finals.
After punching her ticket to the finals it was time to move on to the next phase of the plan, which was designed to ensure fresh lags. “We continued her training taper so that her legs would be fresh and ready for MIS,” continued Eichbauer. “It showed with her running for a huge personal record of 21:05.” Wohlschlegel, a sophomore, placed 177 out of 251 runners in the race and moved up to fourth all time in the Beaverton record books for the five-kilometer distance.
“Its now time to go into a bit of a recovery phase in her training for a couple weeks until we start the winter conditioning and build up for the indoor track season. She would also like to compete in a half marathon sometime in November,” concluded Eichbauer. “Tessa’s drive and persistence will ensure that she is a force to be reckoned with in the JPC and the region over the next two years.”