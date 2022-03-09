JACKSON
Gladwin’s Brady Weston and Skylar Davy qualified for the Division 3 Individual Bowling tournament, which was held in Jackson last Saturday. Weston finished in the top four while Davy failed to qualify for match play finishing in 36th place.
The qualifying round consists of six games with the top 16 bowlers moving on to match play. Weston bowled a 239 in his first game, which gave him an early lead. He followed up with games of 158, 206, 211, 242, and 210. His six game series of 1266 was the highest in the qualifying round seeding him number one heading into match play.
“Brady was never out of the top 16 during the day,” said Coach Crawford. “The lowest he got was 10th, before is 242 moved him back into first place. As the top seed he drew the 16 seed, Levi Rigelman from Olivet in the first round. Rigelman won the first game 197-190, but Weston came back big in the second game to take a 371-352 victory.
Next up for Weston was Donovan Leamon of Standish-Sterling. Weston won the first game 190-174; Leamon took the second 163-160. Weston’s 350-337 victory earned him a trip to the semi-finals where he was matched against Tyler Downs from Ogemaw Heights.
Weston got out to a 26-pin lead after the first game, but Downs responded with a 258 in the second game to take the match 451-380. “Brady caught some trouble with the way his ball was reacting in the semi-finals which caused some split problems while the kid from Ogemaw kept striking,” said Crawford. “That happens to every bowler at times.”
The individual tournament should be a battle again next year. Only four seniors made the cut this year. Of the top eight bowlers seven were juniors and Weston is a sophomore. There will probably be a lot of familiar faces in the finals again next season.