GLADWIN – The Gladwin and Beaverton cross country team competed at separate Pre-Regional events last week with the hopes of qualifying as many runners as possible for the Regionals this weekend. The Michigan High School Athletic Association split each region in half this year to cut down on the number of competitors and spectators on site. Gladwin ran at Chippewa Hills while the Beavers were in Sanford.
The top four teams qualify for the Regionals and the next seven individuals not on one of the top four teams also move on. Gladwin qualified five runners, three boys and two girls while Beaverton had one qualifier in the boys and one in the girls division.
Gladwin’s Wilson Bragg finished 15th in the boys race and was the top individual qualifier. “He had a great race,” said coach Jordan Strohkirch. “He ran it just the way we wanted him to. He moved on to the Regionals without exerting himself too much or giving away any race tactics.” Dakota Leddy and Ethan Edgar finished in 24th and 25th respectively to qualify. Kylee Zietz and Racheal Nyarko qualified for the Regionals on the girls side. Zietz finished 21st overall with a new personal record of 23:07. “Zietz was running like a woman on fire,” said Strohkirch. Nyarko caught and passed a runner in the last 100 meters to move into a qualifying position. Gladwin will be running at Benzie Central this Saturday.
Nic Claypool and Tessa Wohlschlegel were the Beaverton qualifers. Wohlschlegel finished 15th overall with a time of 22:50. Claypool came in 27th with his best time of the season at 21:53. Beaverton will be traveling to Saginaw on Saturday for the regional competition at Heritage High School.