Gladwin
The Flying G’s won a pair of soccer games last week. They defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy 5-2 on Wednesday and Shepherd 4-1 on Friday. Crossroads scored first about eight minutes into the game to take their only lead, but Gladwin responded with three goals of the own before halftime. Katie Seebeck tied the game with a penalty kick goal and Anna Seebeck picked up a pair of goals just before the break.
Haley Hund scored midway through the second half and Anna scored her third goal of the game with about 11 minutes left. The G’s scored an own goal late, but with a four-goal lead it didn’t affect the outcome. Taylor Vasher had two assists and Hund had one. Lena Leddy made three saves in goal. “We played a pretty complete game,” said Coach Jerome Smalley. “Our understanding of the game is improving and we executed our plan fairly well. It was a good win for the girls.”
Vasher scored the first two Gladwin goals on Friday to get the G’s out to a 2-0 lead. Shepherd scored with about 10 minutes to go before halftime, but Gladwin responded with a goal by Delaney Reynolds to make it 3-1 at the break. A. Seebeck scored her 17th goal of the season early in the second half to complete the scoring.
Leddy had to be sharp as Shepherd was able to get 18 shots on the net. She made 17 saves. Victoria Doan and Trinity Siegert each had an assist for Gladwin. “We played another strong game,” said Smalley. “Abby Palmreuter and Trinity Siegert have really helped us improve our defense.” Gladwin is 5-8-1 and hosted Houghton Lake on Tuesday.