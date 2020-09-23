SANFORD – The Gladwin cross country teams traveled to Sanford last Saturday for a meet that included Bay City John Glenn, Birch Run, Freeland and the host Meridian High School. It was a successful day for the runners from Gladwin as they continue their steady improvement on both the individual and team level.
The high school boys won their second meet of the year when they tied for first place with Meridian. Coach Jordan Strohkirch mentioned that Meridian has been very good and “we haven’t beaten them in quite a while.” Emerson Laverty from John Glenn won the race with a time 18:06, but Wilson Bragg and Dakota Leddy were right there. Bragg ran 18:31 and Leddy went 18:58. Ethan Edgar (19:27) finished seventh, and Tanner Bissonette came in eighth.
Ethan Underwood (20:33) played a big role in the tie for Gladwin. He fought off Braden Amthor from Glenn for 13th place to secure the win for Gladwin. Other runners for Gladwin included; Grant Otto (20:46) in 15th, Carson Allen (21:35), David Dremer (22:42), Jack Willford (23:08), John Whitman (24:30), Issac Cunningham (24:40) and Devin Brewer (24:53).
Gladwin had two runners missing on the girls’ side due to prior commitments, but did welcome back Kylee Zietz. She ran for the first time this year on Saturday and was the top runner for Gladwin finishing ninth with a time of 23:36. Tessa Cameron (24:12) came in 11th and Racheal Nyarko (24:35) finished 12th.
Olivia Kleinhardt (25:59), Tricia Pyrzewski (26:00) and Delaney Cote (27:59) also ran for Gladwin. Strohkirch mentioned that Cote continues to improve, knocking another four minutes off of her personal record. Meridian won the girls meet with John Glenn finishing second and Gladwin third.
Junior High
The junior high boys finished third on Saturday. 57 runners started the race and Gladwin had several of the top finishers. TJ Hansen from Freeland won the race with Seth Mead and Elijah Christensen coming in second and third respectively. Ben Verellen finished eighth, Myles Robinson 16th, Mason Cameron 24th, Garrett Cingano 26th, Traeton Celestino 28th, Adam Cameron 31st. James Griffiths 37th, Bryce Johnson 43rd, and Jeffery Sisson 46th.
“All of the boys ran extremely well and 7 of the boys (Christensen, Robinson, Cameron, Celestino, Cameron, Griffiths, and Sisson) had personal records for the 2-mile race,” said Coach Sarah Christensen. “Having over half the team run a PR this early in the season has us excited to see what we can do this year. This is a hard-working group of young men; I would expect their times to keep improving. “ The boys will run their first of 3 jamborees this Thursday against all of the teams in the Jack Pine at Shepherd.
Abby Robinson was the top runner for the Gladwin girls finishing 12th. Other runners for Gladwin included Alanis Povey 23rd, Julia Edick 29th, Tori Johnson 31st, Braeyln Grubb 33rd, Carmen Bragg 42nd, and Charlotte Mawhorter 54th.