GLADWIN COUNTY – Several teams with local players were able to get back off the field last weekend. The FireStix were in North Ridgeville, Ohio and the Mid Michigan Heat 13U traveled to Traverse City.
The Heat played well at times this weekend, but came up short. They led in three of the four games. Assistant coach Ryan Cameron said, “We were hitting great, but just made some mental errors.” He felt that the team is starting to “gel.”
Ava Gary is leading the Heat with a .600 average after five games. Jadyn Bair batting .429, Tessa Cameron .375, Sadie Schuler .364, Kayla Newman .333, Carlie Ehler and Sami Musselman are both hitting .300. Ehler leads the team with 3 RBIs. The Heats head coach is John Bair, Aaron Hess and Ryan Cameron are his assistants.
Mady Pahl batted .375 with 2 RBIs last weekend with the FireStix.
We hope to do a weekly update column this summer for our local travel softball and baseball teams and players. If you would like a team or players to be included please contact me so that arrangements can be made to follow them.