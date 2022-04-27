GLADWIN
The Flying G’s got back on track Saturday by winning the Gladwin softball tournament with a pair of wins over Tawas and Cheboygan. Gladwin had lost their first two games of the season to Standish last Tuesday on a cold, windy day that was more suitable for pond hockey. The girls responded to the nice weather over the weekend by pounding out 29 hits and scoring 24 runs while giving up only one run.
Gladwin and Tawas squared off in the first game of the day with the winner facing either Cheboygan or Vestaburg in the championship. The Flying G’s took control of the game in the top of the second inning when they scored four runs. Tessa Cameron led off with a single and stole second. She advanced to third on a single by Madison Shell. After the next batter was retired Sami Musselman walked to load the bases.
Cameron scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Sadie Schuler to give Gladwin a one run lead. The next batter, Delaney Conley followed with a walk to load the bases again with one out. Maddie Cantrell then walked to make it 2-0. Maelen Guzman picked up two RBIs by driving in Musselman and Conley with a single to make it 4-0. Four runs was all that Conley would need as gave up only three hits and one run while striking out nine Tawas batters over the next six innings. She ended up with 12 strikeouts for the game as Gladwin took the 13-1 win.
Cameron had the big bat for Gladwin picking up three hits including a fourth inning homerun and three RBIs. Abby Manges also had a homerun for Gladwin, a three run shot in the seventh inning. Conley, Cantrell and Guzman each had two hits in the game.
The Flying G’s continued to hit well in the championship game. They battered three Chiefs pitchers for 15 hits and 11 runs on their way to an 11-0 victory. Cantrell and Erin Breault each had three hits in the game. Conley, Guzman, and Schuler had two apiece. Conley had a three run homer in the fourth inning; Guzman also had three RBIs in the game.
Gladwin got another stellar pitching performance from Conley. She gave up only three hits and struck out 10 Cheboygan batters over six innings of work.
Standish was a good measuring stick for Gladwin last Tuesday. The Panthers were a Division 3 semifinalist last year and entered this season ranked fourth. Starting pitcher Devri Jennings limited the Flying G’s to two hits and one walk in the first game while striking out seven on the way to a 6-0 Standish win.
The Flying G’s bounced back in the second game scoring runs in the third and fifth innings to take a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but they couldn’t hold it. Standish scored three runs to win 3-2. Cameron pitched well for Gladwin giving up only five hits and striking out seven. Conley had three hits in the game including a double and triple. She also scored both Gladwin runs. Manges and Musselman had the other two Gladwin hits.
Gladwin is currently 7-2 on the season and returns to the diamond tonight when they host McBain. They open Jack Pine Conference play on Thursday when they travel to Harrison.