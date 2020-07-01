GLADWIN COUNTY – Due to the lack of local opportunities, a group of local athletes got together to organize a new team, the Tobacco River Crayfish. The team is comprised of Beaverton and Gladwin boys. The Crayfish traveled to St. Johns for the ‘Battle of the Bats Tournament from June 19-21. They were able to win three of their four games and finish second overall. The team is coached by Tom Blades and Jimmy Oard. Players include: Tristan Olson, Cameron Oard, Carson Reid, Aiden Elkholy, Ace Carter, Jack Blades, Dalton Dull, Parker Woods, Archer Lamson and Cayden McKeever.
