What’s next? Most of us have probably had that thought over the last several weeks. I know I have. I’m thinking about it right now as I write this column. What am I going to do next? I started at the Gladwin County Record as a sports reporter seventeen months ago and the answer was always obvious, but now everything has changed.
In the spring the focus was baseball, softball, track, soccer and golf with an occasional outdoor article sprinkled in. My focus as your sports reporter has always been to cover the biggest local sports stories which in my opinion means covering our kids. When I took this job I made a promise to myself that I would treat Gladwin County kids as my own. That meant I was going to try to publicize their accomplishments in stories that I would be proud to read if they were my own children and grandchildren. COVID-19 and school closings are starting to change that.
Until the Governor shuts our schools down for the year and the Michigan High School Athletic Association cancels the spring season it will be business as usual. I am still hoping that we will get some type of spring season in no matter how abbreviated. The seniors deserve it. Toward that end, I am in the process of putting together a Spring Preview for each varsity team. Part one can be found in this week’s paper. Some things shouldn’t change.
The challenge will come in the weeks ahead. What happens if we don’t get back to school or remain quarantined by the government? It’s not a subject I want to broach yet, but I have to. We may not have any competitive sports until next fall. No baseball? I think most of mid Michigan was rooting for the Gladwin American Legion Team last summer. No softball and Little League? That would be a huge change.
As we all adapt to these changes I will have to make a few myself. I will definitely have to change subject matter for a short time. I plan on delving into outdoor issues that affect Gladwin County. One that caught my attention recently was the discovery of Asian Carp eDNA in Houghton Lake. What are the possible local ramifications? Most of us have seen the results of the Emerald ash borer and zebra mussel. What changes would an Asian carp infestation bring?
I am looking for ideas. What would you like to see in our Sports & Leisure section? It is going to change awhile, but change can be good!