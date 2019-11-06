REMUS – Gladwin opened the 2019 volleyball playoffs Monday night against Ogemaw Heights at Chippewa Hills High School in Remus. The matchup appeared problematic “on paper” because the teams had already played twice this year with Gladwin winning both times.
Coach Tony Wetmore mentioned, “its tough to beat a team three times,” and he had reason to be concerned. Ogemaw Heights had improved dramatically between games one and two. The Falcons took Gladwin to five sets in the October 14 contest.
Gladwin proved up to the task winning the match in four games. According to Wetmore the game plan was to keep the ball away from Ogemaw’s big hitters Arika Hastey and Ally Danzer.
“We executed our plan fairly well,” he said. Despite a momentary problem with service receive Gladwin was able to handle Ogemaw relatively easily. Taylor Vasher led the way with 9 kills and 13 digs. Chloe Kokotovich had 13 kills Renae Parrett added 23 digs and Brooke Chenette had 29 assists.
The G’s are back at it tonight. They will be in Remus to face the host team in the second round of the playoffs. Gladwin and Chippewa Hills played in Gladwin back in August with Gladwin winning 25-16, 25-11. With a win, Gladwin would move on to the district championship game on Thursday at 7 p.m. against either Clare or Standish-Sterling.
Gladwin locked up second place in the Jack Pine Conference last week when they swept their final quad of the year. The Flying G’s beat Clare (25-23, 25-22), Pinconning (25-21, 25-18) and Harrison (25-21, 25-22).
“It was a huge night for us,” said Wetmore. With the wins Gladwin finished 12-2 in the conference for their best finish since 2008 when they also came in second.
Brooke Chenette had 59 assists and 27 digs. Her 59 assists gave her 325 in the conference this year a new Gladwin record topping the old record of 316 set by Ali Taylor back in 2013. Renae Parrett had 44 digs, Chloe Kokotovich 27 kills and Grace Beardsley 20 kills and 29 digs.