OMER – The annual N.E.M. (Northeastern Michigan Baseball League) Reunion will be Sunday, July 15, at the N.E.M. Museum located at the Arenac County Historical Society Museum in Omer. The banquet and induction of this year’s “Hall of Fame” Honoree’s will commence at 1 p.m., but you are invited to come early to check out all the vintage baseball memorabilia in the Museum, which opens at 11 a.m. This year’s menu will consist of honey-fried chicken, meatballs and noodles in a mushroom sauce, polish sausage and kraut, potato salad, baked beans, corn, coleslaw, dessert and beverages.
Guest speaker will be former Detroit Tiger and member of their 1984 World Series team, Dave Rozema.
The N.E.M. League was formed in 1916 and was active until 1986. A total of 52 teams and thousands of players from Saginaw/Midland to Alpena participated over the 70 years, with as many of three divisions, 19 teams, and 350-400 players, coaches, and umpires in some years.
Each year at the reunion, former players, umpires or officials from the N.E.M. are elected into the N.E.M. Hall of Fame and inducted the following year. This year’s honorees from the Northern Division are Ernie Nahgahgwon, Frank Smutek, and Bob Erickson, and the honoree’s from the Southern Division are Jim Dominowski, Ted Beechum, and Art Krawczyk. Posthumous honorees are Everett Schram, and Barney Cliff. Special posthumous honorees are eight Pavelka brothers – Steve, Frank, Joe, Tony, John, Tom, Mike, and Andy.
The museum has hundreds of photographs dating back to the early 1900’s, along with uniforms from over half of the teams, old programs, score books, newspaper articles, equipment and other baseball memorabilia.
There is probably not a person raised in Northern Michigan that doesn’t have a connection to the N.E.M. in one way or another. It could have been as a former player, umpire, family member, friend, or perhaps a spectator who loved the game of baseball. For many years, it was the most popular form of entertainment in Northeastern Michigan, dating back to when many teams rode the trains to Bentley, Gladwin, Pinconning, Standish, and West Branch in the early 20’s, and has touched many lives from all walks of life.
In anyone would like to purchase tickets to the reunion or would like to donate any items to the N.E.M. Museum, please contact Bob Pelton by mail at 227 Dean Road, Sterling, MI 48659 or phone 989-846-9644.
Tickets to this event are $17 for adults, $8.50 for children 8-12, and no charge for children 7 and under.