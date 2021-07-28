WEST BRANCH
Mid Michigan bounced back from a loss in the opening round to win the Ogemaw Midnight Madness Tournament in West Branch last weekend. After dropping the first game of the tournament to Mt. Pleasant they won four straight games including a rematch with Mt. Pleasant to bring home the championship.
The Heat didn’t let an afternoon loss linger as they came back on Friday evening to pound the Tawas Waves 19-1. They were leading 1-0 when they broke the game wide open in the second inning sending 18 batters to the plate and scoring 12 runs. They scored six more runs in the third inning to make the score 19-1. When Tawas failed to score in there half of the third the game was stopped.
Hot bats led the Heat to the win. They had 13 hits in the game. Elley Johnson and Harley Latimore each had three. Tessa Cameron and Sadie Schuler had two apiece. Schuler and Latimore had three RBIs, Johnson, Sydney Crowder, Autumn Hess, and Brenna Crimando each had two. Johnson started for the Heat; she pitched all three innings striking out four while giving up three hits.
The bats remained hot on Sunday morning when Mid Michigan routed Cadillac 18-2 scoring 10 runs in the first inning and eight in the second. Cameron, Crimando and Madison Shell led the 16 hit attack with three each. Carlie Ehler and Kylie Pifer each had two. Ehler, Crowder, Shell and Pifer had two RBIs apiece. Schuler pitched for the Heat giving up one hit and striking out seven Cadillac batters over three innings.
With the win over Cadillac the Heat moved into the semifinals against the Mid Michigan Bolts. The local girls set the tone early scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning. They collected six straight hits to open the game. In all they sent 11 batters to the plate and battered the Bolt pitching for eight hits in the inning.
Two more runs in the third and three in the fifth gave the Heat a 12-3 lead and when the Bolts didn’t score in the bottom of the fifth this game also ended early. Cameron and Leah Schumann homered for the Heat. Schumann and Ehler had two hits in the game; Pifer had a double and triple. Cameron got the win for Mid Michigan pitching five innings; giving up four hits and striking out six.
The win over the Bolts gave Mid Michigan the chance to avenge their earlier loss to Mt. Pleasant and the Heat didn’t waste that chance. The game went back and forth with the lead changing hands four times over the course of the game. The game was tied 5-5 with Mid Michigan coming to bat in the top of the sixth.
Schumann and Cameron collected back-to-back singles with one out. A wild pitch allowed both runners to move up and both scored on a two out single by Ehler. Crowder, the next batter, doubled to right field driving in Ehler giving the Heat an 8-5 lead with Mt. Pleasant coming up for their final at bat. Mt. Pleasant got a single from their first batter, but Cameron struck out the next two before an error allowed a run to score making it 8-6. Cameron got the final out of the game with a three-pitch strikeout giving the Heat the win and the championship.
Cameron had three hits in the game including another homerun; Crowder also had three hits. Hess had two hits and an RBI. Ehler and Crowder had two RBIs. Schuler got the start and win for Mid Michigan. She pitched three and a third innings giving up five hits and striking out two. Cameron pitched the final two and two third innings. She struck out six while giving up one hit.
“This group of ladies was on fire when it came to the championship game,” said Coach Carl Schuler. “The bats and the runs didn’t stop. This is what I call a complete team and it all came together at the right time.” The next game for the Heat will be on Saturday in Potterville when they take on the Michigan Blasters at 9:30 a.m.