SAGINAW – The Thunder travelled to the Saginaw area last Tuesday for a pair of games against Michigan Select at Swan Valley High School. Due to the Fourth of July holiday, these were the only games the Thunder played last week.
Hitting was the story in game one an 8-7 win for the Select. The Thunder collected ten hits the Select had eight. Reed Raymond and Colin Sackrider each had two hits in the game. Both of Raymond’s hits were doubles while Trent Reed had a triple.
Gladwin used three pitchers in the game. Drew Grove got the start and pitched two shutout innings. Carson Oldani followed for two innings and Ethan Shea pitched the fifth and sixth. Trailing 5-4 entering the top of the sixth inning the Thunder scored three runs to take the lead. Michigan responded with a walk off three run homer in the bottom of the inning for the win.
Michigan jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first inning of game two on their way to an 8-4 win. Gladwin spread the pitching duties around in the nightcap using five pitchers in the game. Owen Franklin, Chase Raymond, John Cogswell, Trent Reed and Colin Sackrider all took turns on the mound.
Raymond had two hits for the second game in a row. Jarrett Inscho also had two hits and two RBIs in the game. Isaac Morrison had the only extra base hit for Gladwin a double in the fifth inning.
The Thunder opens play in the Ultimate Strike Zone Tournament Thursday in Saginaw Township. The first game is at 11:15 a.m. against Metro Detroit Athletics at the Olsen Recreation Complex on Center Rd. across from Heritage High School. The second game is at 6 p.m. at Wickes Park on McCarty Rd. against college Connect Red Sox Gregorich. Pool play continues on Friday with another game at Olsen Park at 11:15 a.m. against Pickens Baseball Academy. Pool play concludes with a game against the PK Prospects on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at Olsen.