midland
T
he Gladwin Lightning took part in the Gabby Mills Tournament in Midland over the weekend. The Lightning didn’t come away with a victory, but the young players gained valuable experience competing against some of the better teams in the area.
Gladwin faced a dominant pitcher in the opening game Friday afternoon collecting only two hits in an 8-0 loss to the Capital City Kings #3. Connor Dee singled in the first and Layk Woodruff singled in the second for the only Gladwin hits. Dee and Tyler Yott Goodwin handled the pitching duties for Gladwin in the game.
The Lightning took an early three run lead in their second game on Friday afternoon against the Saginaw Sugar Beets. Caleb Searfoss led off the third with a double and advanced to third on a single by Richard Woodford. Yott Goodwin drove in Searfoss with a ground ball while Woodford advanced to third. Dee then singled driving in Woodford. A throwing error by the Saginaw pitcher allowed Dee to take third. He scored when Gage Cingano hit a ground ball that the Saginaw third baseman couldn’t handle giving Gladwin a 3-0 lead.
The Sugar Beats scored single runs in the third and fourth and three in the fifth to eventually take a 5-3 win. Searfoss had two hits in the game; Dee, Cingano, and Woodford each had one. Yott Goodwin and Dee had the Gladwin RBIs.
Gladwin dropped a pair of games on Saturday falling to Blasy Electric and Rosebush Post 383. Dee had a big day at the plate with four hits and an RBI. Hunter Williams and Andrew Gary each had two hits on Saturday; Brady Gehrett, Randy Pyrzewski, Woodford and Woodruff each had one. Gary and Gehrett had RBIs.
Woodruff and Gehrett split the pitching duties against Blasy Electric. Williams went the whole game against Rosebush.