BEAVERTON – Coach Nate McKinnon was very happy with the play of his defense. They knew going into the game that the Beaverton quarterback was “real quick and shifty” and that controlling him would be the key to the game. He said that they worked on containment all week and that they did a “good job” keeping him inside the tackles.
He felt that they struggled a bit on offense and got off to a slow start, but when they did a better job of picking up the blitz in the second half they started to roll. His only disappointment was the number of penalties his team committed. “We will be working on that this week,” he said. “I’m very proud of this team and how they played last week, but we need to finish strong.”
Their final game of the year is against Standish on Thursday. “We really don’t know a lot about them, but I am confident our guys will get the job done,” added McKinnon. The game will be played at Standish starting at 6:30 p.m.