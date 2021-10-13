SANFORD
The Gladwin boys took another big step towards winning their first Jack Pine Championship since 2006 when they won their second Jack Pine Jamboree of the season last Wednesday at Sanford Meridian. Gladwin currently leads Clare by two points in the conference standings.
Clare went out extremely fast in the race in an attempt to attack the Flying G’s,” said Coach Jordan Strohkirch. “They ran a great race and we needed the performance that we got from Caleb and Seth.” Brad White from Clare won the boys race with Gladwin’s Caleb Palmreuter and Seth Mead finishing second and third. Both ran personal record times of 17:11 and 17:13 respectively. Meads time broke Stohkirch’s freshman record by 13 seconds.
Dakota Leddy ran his best time of the season with an 18:07.5 less than by .08 from his personal record. “He is definitely coming into form,” continued Strohkirch. Elijah Christensen (18:33) 10th place and Ethan Underwood (18:53) 17th set personal records while Ethan Edgar (19:13) 21st set a season record. “Christensen and several other runners were tripped at the start, but he charged through the field to place 10th and Underwood had a massive PR and is coming into his own,” added Strohkirch.
The girls finished fifth in their race, but they are improving. Times are continuing to drop with Racheal Nyarko the top Gladwin finisher running a personal record time of 22:06 for 18th place. Abby Robinson was next in 19th with a time of 22:11. Tessa Cameron followed her in 30th place. Brooke Menther (24:27), Tricia Pyrzewski (24:30), Carmen Bragg (24:44) and Savanna Bissonette (29:30) set personal records in the race. Macy Haines (24:55) ran her season’s best time. “A lot of the kids had good races,” said Strohkirch. “They are making progress and continuing to get stronger and faster.”
The boys can wrap up an outright Jack Pine title with a first or second place finish next week at the final Jamboree of the season at Pinconning. That will be followed by the Northern Lower Peninsula Invitational in Gaylord on Oct. 23 and the MHSAA Regionals on the 29th.