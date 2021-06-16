ALMA
Gladwin had to contend a good Muskegon Oakridge team and some bad weather to earn a trip to the Division 2 semi-finals at McLane Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University. After coming from behind to defeat Grand Rapids West Catholic in the Regional Finals Saturday morning, the Flying G’s were scheduled to face the Eagles in the afternoon.
After a scoreless first inning Gladwin scored two runs in the bottom of the second. Aaron Kozlow led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Randy Przyewski. The next batter, Ian Graves singled driving in Kozlow. Graves took second on the throw and advanced to third on a passed ball and later scored on an error by the pitcher making it 2-0 for the Flying G’s.
After Oakridge scored in the top of the third Gladwin answered with two more runs. Lucas Mead led off the third with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Hunter Williams. An error by the Oakridge shortstop allowed Lincoln McKinnon to reach first and Mead to score. Kozlow singled later in the inning driving in McKinnon and upping the Gladwin lead to 4-1. After a walk to Przyewski and an error by the Oakridge catcher Gladwin had runners on first and third with two outs as the bad weather moved in.
The heavy rain made the field unplayable forcing the teams to return on Monday to finish the game from where it left off. With the extra day of rest both teams also had several new pitchers available for the game. Graves was able to take the mound for Gladwin and Oakridge also changed pitchers. When the game restarted, the new Oakridge pitcher was able to get out of the inning with a strikeout stranding Kozlow at third and Przyewski at first.
Graves was sharp in his short time on the mound Monday. He induced three ground ball outs in the fourth inning and struck out two batters in the fifth. Gladwin was coming to bat in the bottom of the fifth leading 4-1 when bad weather moved in again. First a lightning delay then a heavy rain brought a halt to the action. When the rain finally stopped the field was under water again. After about 45 minutes of work it was apparent that the field was unplayable and the game, which was now considered complete was stopped. Gladwin had a 4-1 win and the first trip to the baseball semi-finals in school history.
I was able to talk to Head Coach Troy Gary on Tuesday morning after he had time to reflect on his teams’ accomplishment. “It’s been pretty cool, I’m not going to lie, he said. “I’m now at a point that I have never experienced before.” This was the second time that one of his teams had made it to the quarterfinals. The first time was in 2014 when his team lost to eventual state champion, Mt. Pleasant 5-0.
“It’s been a weird feeling,” he continued. “I told my coaches on Monday that for whatever reason I don’t know why, going through districts and regionals I had this complete sense of calm, but today I have butterflies.” He went on to say, “I don’t know if it was because I had Saturday night, all day Sunday and Monday to think about sitting on a four run lead and getting to a semi-final for the first time in school history. It just kind of hit me and I was wishing that we had finished the game on Saturday.”
Gary and I had talked near the end of the regular season and you could tell that he had a quiet confidence in his team. He knew that they had a good chance of making a run to the Regionals where they would probably face a very good Bay City John Glenn team.
“My biggest fear going into regionals was the semi-finals against John Glenn,” he said. “They had an unbelievable season and a really good lineup, one through nine. I knew they had great pitching staff.” He mentioned that he had talked to the team on the Tuesday after districts. “I said that if we could get through John Glenn we might have a path to the semi-finals.”
Gary isn’t a boastful person, but he knew what he had in this team. They are good at the plate and in the field and the pitching staff that has really come through this season. And what is really special about this team is that they are all local kids. “We had 29 kids show up in March to play baseball for Gladwin,” he said. “We had 15 players on the junior varsity team and 14 on the varsity. We didn’t go out looking for others.” This is in contrast to other programs around the state that seem more like regional all-star teams than local high school teams.
Gary feels pretty good about their chances on Friday against Stevensville Lakeshore. “We belong,” he said. “We will go out and do what we do. Ian Graves is going to go out on the mound. If he pitches like Ian Graves has pitched all year long he will keep us in the game and hopefully give us a chance.” He went on to say, “We won’t change what we are or what our identity is. We are going to move runners, get them in scoring position and put pressure on the defense because that’s what we do.”
First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.