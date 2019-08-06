GLADWIN – The 12th annual Lions Club Memorial Golf Outing will be held at the Gladwin Heights Golf Course on Sept. 7. Four person scramble will be $65 per player.
Sign up and free range balls are from 8-8:30 a.m. The shotgun start will be at 9 a.m.
There will be prizes for flight winners, a putting contest, and a skins game, as well as door prizes, and a 50/50 Raffle.
Hot Dogs will be at the turn, with lunch and awards to follow the golfing.
Memorial or business hole sponsors will be $75. Gifts and donations gladly accepted.
Contact Mike Brown
by phone or text at 989-942-7684 to register or e-mail to him at Mikecarol9754@sbcglobal.net.
Thanks for all your support! Together we make a difference in our community! The Beaverton Lions Club-WE SERVE.