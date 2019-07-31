HARRISON – Mid Michigan College student-athletes recently completed a successful year in the classroom and in competitive play. Many student-athletes received recognition of their efforts in the form of Academic All-Conference, MCCAA and NJCAA All-Academic awards.
“From being full-time students to attending practices and games, and from staying on top of their studies to working part-time jobs, Mid’s student-athletes go above and beyond, and all of us at Mid are proud of their accomplishments,” noted Ryan Harkrader, Mid Michigan College Athletic Director.
2018-2019 MCCAA
Academic All-Conference Award Winners
Baseball
Conor Reynolds (Coopersville), Ethan Reynolds (Coopersville), Nolan Mitchell (Boardman), Jordan Jones (Laingsburg), Caleb Paksi (St. Johns), Blake Reynolds (Coopersville), Kaleb Keipert (Roscommon), Nicholas Lundquist (Coopersville), Brennan Farrell (Farwell), Carson Bassett (Clare)
Basketball
Benjamin Felpausch (St. Johns), Caleb Paski (St. Johns), Kegan Brooks (Cadillac), Kaleb Keipert (Roscommon)
Carly Hickey (Gladwin), Julie Justin (Leroy), Allison Hoek (Jenison), Haley Heldt (Hope), Breyton Meeks (Port Austin), Kaitlyn Ray (Big Rapids), Micah Lajewski (Kalkaska), Savannah Peplinski (Traverse City), Cara Wiles (Mt. Pleasant), Amelia McNutt (East Lansing)
Bowling
Jacob Thelen (Fowler)
Mikayla Woodrow (Alma), Emerald Forbes (Clare)
Cross Country
Cole Sharrar (Mt. Pleasant), Jordan Jones (Laingsburg)
Arigaa Zolboot (Mt. Pleasant), Brittney Roberson (St. Louis)
Softball
Nicole Koczenasz (St. Louis), Mikayla Woodrow (Alma), Micah Lajewski (Kalkaska), Julia Frank (East Tawas)
2018-2019 MCCAA Academic All-MCCAA Award Winners
Baseball
Conor Reynolds (Coopersville), Ethan Reynolds (Coopersville), Nolan Mitchell (Boardman), Jordan Jones (Laingsburg), Caleb Paksi (St. Johns), Blake Reynolds (Coopersville), Kaleb Keipert (Roscommon), Nicholas Lundquist (Coopersville)
Basketball
Benjamin Felpausch (St. Johns), Caleb Paski (St. Johns), Kegan Brooks (Cadillac), Kaleb Keipert (Roscommon)
Carly Hickey (Gladwin), Julie Justin (Leroy), Allison Hoek (Clare), Haley Heldt (Hope), Breyton Meeks (Port Austin), Kaitlyn Ray (Big Rapids), Micah Lajewski (Kalkaska), Savannah Peplinski (Traverse City)
Bowling
Mikayla Woodrow (Alma), Emerald Forbes (Clare)
Cross Country
Cole Sharrar (Mt. Pleasant), Jordan Jones (Laingsburg)
Arigaa Zolboot (Mt. Pleasant), Brittney Roberson (St. Louis)
Softball
Nicole Koczenasz (St. Louis), Mikayla Woodrow (Alma), Micah Lajewski (Kalkaska), Julia Frank (East Tawas)
2018-2019 NJCAA All-Academic Third Team Award Winners
Baseball
Jordan Jones (Laingsburg), Caleb Paksi (St. Johns)
Basketball
Caleb Paksi (St. Johns)
Kaitlyn Ray (Big Rapids)
Cross Country
Jordan Jones (Laingsburg)
2018-2019 NJCAA All-Academic Second Team Award Winners
Baseball
Conor Reynolds (Coopersville), Ethan Reynolds (Coopersville), Nolan Mitchell (Boardman)
Basketball
Benjamin Felpausch (St. Johns)
Allison Hoek (Jenison), Haley Heldt (Hope), Breyton Meeks (Port Austin)
Cross Country
Cole Sharrar (Mt. Pleasant)
2018-2019 NJCAA All-Academic First Team Award Winners
Basketball
Carly Hickey (Gladwin), Julie Justin (Leroy)
Cross Country
Arigaa Zolboot (Mt. Pleasant)
2018-2019 NJCAA All-Academic Teams
Women’s Basketball 3.33 Combined GPA
Currently, Mid supports eight NJCAA teams: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s bowling.
