REMUS
or the first time in a long time Gladwin County will be represented at the state cross country meet. Three runners from our two schools qualified for the meet this weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn Michigan. Caleb Palmreuter and Seth Mead from Gladwin and Tessa Wohlschlegel from Beaverton accomplished the fete.
Palmreuter (17:14) finished 13th overall Mead ( 17:23) came in 15th. “Caleb was in the top 10 most of the race,” said Coach Jordan Strohkirch. “He got spiked and was bleeding pretty good, but he ran through the pain on a bloody, muddy leg.” Strohkirch said that they thought Mead would have to finish in the top 15 to qualify for state. “He was in 18th going into the last 800 yards, but outkicked three seniors to be the only freshman in the region to qualify for state.”
“Both boys have the heart of a champion,” continued Strohkirch. “They watched their captain Dakota Leddy run through pain last week in the Jack Pine Jamboree and did the same thing themselves this week.”
Strohkirch doesn’t want to reveal any secrets, but their main goal is to have fresh legs for Saturday. Because of the massive crowd at the start, 300 runners, it is important for the boys to get off to a fast start, maybe faster than they would normally like. When the width of the course goes from about 200 yards to a few feet at the 800-yard mark you don’t want to be caught behind slow runners. If you are you waste both time and energy trying to pass through the field.
Wohlschlegel also faced some muddy conditions on the Delta College course on Saturday. “It was an extremely muddy course. Everyone was soaked and dirty from head to toe. But the kids ran hard, and even had fun,” said Coach Phil Eichbauer. “That’s the wettest course we’ve run on all season.” Wohlschlegel (22:16) finished 19th overall to be one of seven individual qualifiers for the state meet.
Wohlschlegel will run at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday. Palmreuter and Mead will start at 2:50 p.m.