Jackson
The Flying G’s got off to a great start in the first Baker game on Friday morning and never looked back on their way to their second state championship in four years. Gladwin High School has three state championships with the bowling team winning two of the three. The 1975 girls basketball team won the other state championship.
Gladwin bowled a 231 in the first Baker game to start the day in first place. They stayed hot and scored over 200 in six of the eight Bakers the only team to do so. “It’s hard to tell how you are doing through the early part of the day, but after 200s I knew we would be near the top,” said Coach Kent Crawford.
“I was pretty confident going into the weekend. I was pretty sure we could get past the initial round, but I didn’t expect to be first,” continued Crawford. Gladwin had a 72-pin lead coming out of the Bakers, which grew; to 121 pins following the two regular games. Not only did they get past the initial round, they went into match play as the top seed.
As the top qualifier Gladwin drew Armada in the first bracket game. The Tigers turned out to be their toughest opponent. Armada led 388-332 after two Baker games, but the Flying G’s came back in the regular game outscoring Armada 864-786 to take the win 1196-1174.
Next up was Standish-Sterling, the team that defeated Gladwin in the Regionals. Gladwin dominated the match winning both Baker games and the regular game for a 1300-1174 victory and a trip to the finals against Bullock Creek.
Bullock Creek got out to a big lead after the first Baker game taking it 217-144. They were still ahead by 72 pins heading into the final game. From there it was all Gladwin. JR Phillips (225), Brayden Phillips (211) and Brady Weston (200), Harvey Zelt (187) and Xander Easlick (170) all rolled higher scores than their counterparts from Bullock Creek to take the game 993-744 and the state championship 1287-1110.
“We were a little down through the fifth frame,” said Crawford. “We had closed the gap, but were just kind of muddling through when JR Phillips decided to get the guys going. He started making some noise, which helped. He got the guys fired up and we started striking while Bullock Creek just kind of sat there.”
“Brayden Phillips was my horse for the day,” said Crawford. “He is a freshman and was there mainly for the experience, but when he started rolling he was getting strikes and spares.” He played a big role in the Gladwin championship.
The future looks bright for the Flying G’s. All seven bowlers that competed on Friday will be back next year. JR Phillips, Weston, Zelt, Easlick, Hunter McDowell and John Corlew are sophomores while Brayden Phillips is a freshman. “I am confident that we will be competitive for several more years. We also have some kids coming up that will be assets in the future added Crawford.
Crawford really likes the makeup and attitude of his team. “These kids really meshed together well this season. The sophomores played football together when they were younger and have been hanging out together most of their lives. Team camaraderie and their commitment to each other helps a lot. They can get on each other when necessary and pump each other up. I am excited to see what the future holds.”
Is there another state championship in Gladwin’s future? I wouldn’t bet against it.