DETROIT
The annual Michigan High School wrestling individual state championship was held last weekend and what a difference a year makes. Last season the event was divided into four sessions with each division competing in a stand-alone meet in either Kalamazoo or Grand Rapids. This year all four divisions returned to Ford Field in Detroit, and in a new development, girls’ wrestlers from around the state joined them. For the first time the Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsored a girls state championship tournament.
Seven wrestlers from Gladwin County, six from Gladwin High School and one from Beaverton, qualified for the meet, which was held last Friday and Saturday. Four wrestlers from Gladwin battled through both days to earn medals.
Hunter Huguelet capped off a successful career by winning the state championship at 215 pounds. He entered the meet as the top ranked wrestler in his division with a 46-1 record. Huguelet made quick work of Greg Reed from Constantine in the first match. He pinned him at 1:01 of the first period. The next two opponents proved to be much tougher. He defeated Ethan Schmid from Belding 8-5 and had to go to overtime with Leo Guadarrama from Hart before earning the 7-5 win.
Adam Garcia from Alma provided the opposition in the state championship match. At this point Huguelet wasn’t going to be denied pinning him with less than a minute to go in the first period. “I used a modified bundle,” he explained. “When I had the bundle locked up I just dumped his knee right out of bounds and kept my knees in. Then I was able to get the pin.” Hunter was extremely excited after the match, as you would expect. “It feels amazing,” he said.
“Hunter is someone who always does the right thing for the right reason. He has a great work ethic and dedicates himself to the things he believes in,” said Coach Buddy Goldsworthy. “He is also funny, kind and incredibly humble.” Hunter represents the very best in all of us, and I am mildly proud of him.”
Goldsworthy went on to mention that before their finals match Huguelet went over to Garcia and sincerely wished him good luck.
Tricia Pyrzewski also made it to the finals on Saturday afternoon in the girls 100lb division. She pinned her first two opponents, Emanuela Alaimo and Ryleigh Ruiz, in the first round. She then pinned Maria Stanton from Almont in the second round to earn her shot at the title.
Tricia faced Emme Hicks from Saline in the finals. The match was tied 2-2 in the third period when Pyrzewski opted for the down position. Hicks was in control for most of the period before Tricia was able to get in position to get to her feet. At this point an escape would have given her the win. As she started to get up Hicks was able to turn her for a pin with 11 seconds left in the match.
“Tricia has been wrestling since age five and is a wrestler through and through. It’s on her mind when she wakes up, through out the day and sometimes even in her dreams,” said Goldsworthy. “She made my dreams come true this season not because of her accomplishments but because of her progression on the mat and as a person.”
Randy Pyrzewski finished third at 171lbs. He defeated Chase Helzer from Algonac in the first round and Bryson Hughes of Reed City, 20-16, in his second match. Pyrzewski lost to Jake Nelson in the semi-finals, but came back on Sunday morning with dominant performances to finish third. He pinned Cole O’Boyle from Alma in the second round setting up another match with Hughes. Pyrzewski pinned him in 29 seconds leaving Hughes with a stunned look on his face. He didn’t know what had hit him.
“Randy started wrestling at five years old and is the most decorated wrestler to ever come through the Gladwin program,” said Goldsworthy. “He has four state medals finishing fifth as a freshman, second in his sophomore and junior years and third this year. The only other Gladwin wrestler to medal four times was Adam Manninen who graduated in 2001. He was fifth, sixth, fifth and third over his four years.”
“Randy has given everything that he has to the sport and to the Gladwin wrestling family,” continued Goldsworthy. “He recruited new wrestlers and helped them to get better. He lives and breathes family pride with every breath.”
Morgan Bailey finished fifth at 135. She won her first two matches over Sydney Emmendorfer and Karyna Espinoza on pins to earn a spot in the semi-finals. An overtime loss to Danni Swihart forced her into the consolation round where she won one match and lost one to finish fifth.
“Morgan has come a long way this season. Not only was it her first as a wrestler, but it was also her first sport ever. She came out to see what it was like,” said Goldsworthy. “I wish more athletes would follow her lead. She worked hard this season and demonstrated what sheer will and determination can accomplish.”
Lilly Wright made a successful comeback this year. She had to take several years off due to an injury, but was still able to qualify for the state meet. “Lilly’s comeback was huge for us this year. She is a wonderful girl and good motivator. She put her heart and soul into the season. You can’t ask for more than that,” said Goldsworthy.
Dakota Leddy had probably the toughest draw of the Gladwin wrestlers. He faced Nick Marienfield in the first round losing by a major decision. Marienfield finished second at 160lbs. His second round opponent was Gavin Craner from Belding who was 42-6 entering the tournament. Goldsworthy describes Leddy as “driven.” He always wants to get better. He will also do anything for the Gladwin wrestling family. “He is a selfless leader who gives everything every single day,” added Goldsworthy.
Seth Onweller from Beaverton qualified in the 112lb weight class. His first round opponent was Caleb Mallory from Lawton. Mallory defeated Onweller 5-2. He then faced Tyler Sheeran from Traverse City St. Francis in the consolation round losing 9-2.