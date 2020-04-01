Beaverton Softball
BEAVERTON – A close look at the Beaverton Softball roster reveals a core group of players who have spent years working together over the years on multiple teams. Coach Aaron Wentworth mentioned that while his team is “relatively young they also have a lot of experience.” Many of the girls were teammates on a Little League Softball team that competed for a state championship when they were nine and ten-year-olds.
The softball season was shaping up nicely prior to the Covid-19 shutdown. After going 24-12 overall last year and finishing second in the Jack Pine Conference the Beavers had the look of a team ready for a breakout season. 2019 All Staters Mady Pahl and Molly Gerow return for their junior seasons along with a group that has several other potential stars. Shortstop sophomore Alexis Grove and her “big bat” return. She was first team all conference last season. She and Gerow provide a lot of pop in the middle of the Beaver batting order.
Pitcher Cadence Augustine and senior third baseman Averie Bassage were second team all conference in 2019 and both are returning. Augustine a sophomore came on strong last year to become the staff ace. She will do a lot of the pitching this year along with Gerow. Pahl has also been “throwing a bit,” according to Wentworth. She hasn’t pitched in a while, but has been working on it and can pitch some if needed.
Sawyer Gerow, another sophomore will do much of the catching. She was all conference honorable mention as a freshman last season. Logan Matthews, Kayla Augustine, Rayne Myers, and Caitlyn Vulders will all see a lot of playing time most likely at first base or in the outfield. Wentworth feels pretty good about the lineup he will put on the field this year.
The Jack Pine Conference got significantly tougher this year with the addition of Pinconning and Shepherd. Both schools have strong softball programs. Shepherd was a district champion last season. Wentworth expects Clare to be good again along with both Gladwin and Meridian. He mentioned that they “beefed up” the schedule to prepare for tournament play. Traditional powers Bay City Western, Saginaw Swan Valley and Escanaba were added to the schedule with the tournament in mind.
As of now everything is still up in the air. Like all of the coaches I have talked to Wentworth is hoping that the athletes will be able to play even an abbreviated season. He speculates that it will take a week or two to get back into shape, which if school restarts would put us at the end of April. Governor Whitmer has indicated that schools will not be reopening until next fall, but no official announcement has been made. If that is the case the season could be in jeopardy. Would the MHSAA be able to conduct the spring schedule with the schools closed for the year? It seems unlikely.
Gladwin Baseball
GLADWIN – Gladwin enters the 2020 season with a young team, but also with high hopes. The Flying G’s lost eight seniors off of a team that was 16-6-2 overall 9-4-1 in the Jack Pine Conference good enough for third place. Pitching will be the “biggest question mark’” entering the season according to Coach Troy Gary. “We lost 100 innings through graduation.” Gone from the staff are Tanner Mielke 53 innings, Damien Leddy 31 innings, and Logan Debolt 24 innings.
While he isn’t sure exactly what to expect from his pitching staff this year Gary knows he has some “good live arms.” He said, “If things turn out as they should we could be pretty strong. The young guys just don’t have any experience pitching at the varsity level.” Returning veterans Ethan Shea and Dillon Kroening will get some time on the mound along with youngsters; sophomores Ian Graves, and Hunter Williams, and freshman Lucas Mead and Connor Dee. Williams and Graves did the majority of the pitching for the junior varsity team last year.
Even with all of the losses due to graduation the “cupboard” isn’t bare. Coach Gary returns several key players that will be expected to lead the G’s. All conference performers Ethan Shea and Dillon Kroening return on the infield. Erik Seebeck and Hunter Williams will likely join them. Williams spent a lot of time at third base last summer for his American Legion team. Seebeck is the type of utility player that could end up anywhere from catcher to second base or even the outfield. Sophomore Jackson Raymond will probably get a lot of time behind the plate. He did most of the catching for the JV team last season.
Attrition also hit the outfield hard. All three starters last season were seniors and all conference selections. Gone are Ben Pahl, Kevin McKeever and Chandler Worden. Beside Seebeck the other returning veteran with outfield experience is James Bailey. He hit .270 last year while splitting time between first base and the outfield. Keaton Blackmer also returns. He hit .290 last season while moving between third base and DH.
Gary expects the conference to be tough again this year. Defending champion Beaverton returns a lot of experience and Meridian has been good for the last several years. The addition of Pinconning and Shepherd will make things tougher at the top of the conference.
It’s too early to tell what is going to happen with the spring season. Hopefully we will get back to school by mid April and the season can be saved. Gary thinks that the most likely scenario will probably include a couple weeks of conditioning before an abbreviated schedule leading up to the state playoffs. After spending the last several weeks without sports I don’t think anyone will complain about a shortened season.
Gladwin Girls Track
GLADWIN – Kernie Gilliam is looking forward to a great season as he enters his 37th year as girls track coach at Gladwin High School. “We have a fine mix of ninth to 12th grade athletes,” he said. “Yes, the shutdown will put a hamper on our team as well as others, but hopefully we will still be able to have a shortened season.” Gilliam predicts that Shepherd and Clare will be the teams to beat in the Jack Pine Conference this season.
Katie Breault and Brooke Chenette return this year, which is a big plus for the team. “They will not only lead with performance but also with the leadership that we truly need,” said Gilliam. “They are great kids who have done many sports, they know what it takes to be successful.”
Gilliam is blessed with a lot of returning talent and some promising newcomers along with several exchange students. Returning seniors include: Mara Pellerito and Danielle Klamer. Pellerito runs everything from the 200 to 3200. “She is a super hard worker and gets everything out of herself,” said Gilliam. “Her workouts are looking very good, she has superstar potential.” Klammer is a sprinter. “This is an athlete that any coach would want on their team. Her work ethic and attitude are awesome,” said Gilliam. “She is becoming a leader for us this year.”
There are six returning juniors this year. Delaney Cote should be one of the best throwers in the league according to Gilliam. “She is in contention for qualifying for the state meet and is an excellent leader.” Three of the juniors are middle distance/distance runners. Olivia Kleinhardt, Atiya Jennings and Jasmine Strayer are in this group. “We need Olivia to really push herself to improve her times. The ability is there,” added Gilliam. Jennings is so talented; “we just need to make her believe it and race like it. Watch out for a great year from her. Strayer worked very hard this off-season and taken on a leadership role. She can get it done, and wants to. Our goal is that we find the race that best suits her.”
The other two juniors are Kailah Morgan and Victoria Doan. Morgan is the teams’ top sprinter and Gilliam says she looks “really good” early on. “I think she will be one of the best in the league. She shows a lot of devotion to getting better.” Doan is making a change to the hurdles this year. Gilliam says she is excited about it. “We think she will do well, no one will out work her.”
Six sophomores also return for another year. Sisters Kylee and Kelsee Zietz are among this group. Kylee learned “how to race” last year and should easily improve this year. Kelsee “has already looked better in practice, she just needs to build confidence and the knowledge of how to work harder,” added Gilliam. Mary Ryan and Macy Haines are both versatile runners. Ryan can run anything from the 200 to 1600 while Haines runs the 100 through the 800. “Ryan came on strong at the end of last year,” said Gilliam. Haines is “one of the most naturally talented athletes on the team.”
The other two sophomores are thrower Natasha Bock and hurdler Shelby White. “Bock had a good 9th grade year but we need her to step up big this year and score,” continued Gilliam. “White has good speed and agility and should be an outstanding hurdler for us this year there is pressure on her because three of our veterans decided not to run.”
The team is also welcoming 11 newcomers counting the three exchange students. They include: senior Renee Brumm, juniors Kaitlyn Levine and Taylor Vasher, sophomore Rachael Nyarko, and freshman Erin Breault, Madison Fejedelem, Triniti Siegert and Emily Heyer. The exchange students are Yanisa Padldang, Frida Bunerus and Rebecka Lindfors.
Along with Gilliam the coaching staff includes Jason Robinson (pole vault and high jump) and Michelle Aultman (middle distance and distance0. Maya Marsrow is the manager.
Gladwin Soccer
GLADWIN – Like all of our local teams the Gladwin girls’ soccer season is up in the air right now. They had started practice on March 9 with an eye towards replacing 13 seniors who were lost to graduation, but after four days everything was put on hold when the schools were closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In spite of the delay there are some promising signs for the Flying G’s.
Thirty-four girls showed up during the first week, which will allow them to have a junior varsity team and keep everybody who tried out. “We are going to be rebuilding this year, but somebody always steps up,” said Coach Jerome Smalley. “It could be Madison Witt or promising freshman Anna Seebeck. Mara Pellerito hasn’t scored much because she hasn’t had to, she may score more.”
Gladwin lost Lauren Seebeck and Rylie Miller and both will be missed. Smalley mentioned that Seebeck was one of his best players ever ending her career and the all time assist leader and second all time in goals scored. Miller did it all for Gladwin last year. She attacked on offense and got back on defense. She seemed to be everywhere.
Along with figuring out where the points will come from Gladwin also has to replace its entire defense. All four defenders, Mackenzie Weston, Bailey Weston, Lauren Taylor and Payson Pecic have graduated, but as you would expect from Gladwin soccer there are many girls waiting for an opportunity.
Senior Makayah Willford returns and will have a larger role this season. Vadawn Wagnitz and Olivia Klein will also be counted on to fill some of the void left by the departing seniors. Lena Leddy also returns for her second year in goal. She improved tremendously over the course of the season last year and Smalley expects her to be even better this year. “There was a real learning curve for her last year she had never played goal before. She had to learn the game, but she got a lot better as the season went on,” added Smalley.
Clare has most of their team back this season and is probably the favorite to win the Northern Michigan Soccer League this spring according to Smalley. He added that McBain returns a lot of talent and will be good along with defending champion Houghton Lake. Houghton Lake lost 15 seniors, but should still be good.
There have been no new statements from the Michigan High School Athletic Association since March 24 when they extended the suspension of athletic activities until April 13 to “fall in line with Governor Whitmer’s school closure order to deter the spread of Covid-19.” Smalley hopes that “we will get back to some sports this spring. It would be devastating for the seniors to lose a season.” He does believe that something could be worked out to save the spring seasons if we get back to school around the April 13 date. He added, “the main concern has to be the safety of the athletes, but it would be reasonable to talk to the coaches and give them some input.” An abbreviated season followed by the state tournament would probably satisfy most coaches and players.