BEAVERTON
The Beavers are on a roll. After dropping a pair of games to Alpena last Tuesday they have won six straight. The winning streak started in Chesaning last Wednesday when they defeated the Indians 16-4 and 9-5.
Cadence Augustine got her first win of the season in the first game. She limited the Indians to five hits while striking out seven. Only two of the Chesaning runs were earned. Grace Simpson and Sawyer Gerow each had three hits in the game. Gerow had four RBIs and Simpson two to lead the Beavers. Hannah Stearns, Alexis Grove, and Lily Ficek had two hits apiece. Both Grove and Ficek had RBIs as did Jadyn Bair. Faith Danielak had a double.
Augustine also got the win in the second game. She gave up three earned runs on eight hits and struck out nine. Simpson, Grove, Kayla Newman, Bair and Ficek had two hits in the game. Gerow, Augustine and Leiyah Mungin each had one. The Beavers got RBIs from Simpson, Grove, Newman and Augustine.
“It was a busy week. We ended up with four double headers just trying to get games in and the girls are playing well despite the terrible conditions,” said Coach Aaron Wentworth. “We have had really good plate discipline so far this year.”
The Beavers stayed hot on Thursday sweeping Birch Run 7-3, and 13-3 on the road. Augustine got the win in both games. She struck out four batters in each game and only walked two on the day. Simpson, Grove, and Danielak each had two hits in the first game. Simpson and Grove also had two RBIs. Gerow, Ficek, Stearns and Mungin each had single. Ficek had an RBI.
The Beaverton bats really came alive in the second game. Stearns, Newman, and Ficek had three hits. Danielak, Mungin, and Laken Longstreth each had two. Ficek had four RBIs; Danielak three and Bair two. Newman and Longstreth each had one.
Beaverton ended the week on Friday with a double-header sweep of Grayling. They won the first game 11-6. Gerow led the way with a double and triple. She also knocked in three runs. Mungin had a two run double; Grove had two hits and an RBI, Ficek and Bair each had a hit and RBI. Augustine got the win to improve to 5-0 on the season. She gave up four earned runs on six hits while striking out three Grayling batters.
Freshman Abby Northrup got her first varsity win in the nightcap 14-6. She struck out four and walked three Grayling batters. Grove had five hits and two RBIs in the game. Ficek had four hits and five RBIs; Newman added two hits and three RBIs. Stearns Mungin, and Bair each had two hits; Gerow had a single and two RBIs.
“We had a very busy week with terrible conditions to play in and the kids responded well,” added Wentworth.
Beaverton played Evart last night and will open Jack Pine Conference play on Thursday when they host Farwell.