Zeeland
Five Gladwin and one Beaverton athlete competed in the state track finals last Saturday in the Grand Rapids area. Cedrick Gutierrez-Sprott, Earl Esiline, Nick Wheeler, Jhace Massey and Nathan Stein from Gladwin were in Zeeland for the Division 2 meet. Beaverton’s Noah Coffey traveled to Jenison for the Division 3 meet.
The Gladwin 4x100 team of Gutierrez-Sprott, Esiline, Wheeler and Massey finished fourth with a school record time of 43.99. The winning team from Frankenmuth finished less than a second in front of the Gladwin runners at 43.23.
The Flying G’s finished second in their heat so they knew that they were likely to finish at the top of the field. “It is often hard to place from the second heat,” said Coach Buddy Goldsworthy. “Cedrick had a great start making up the stagger, Earl ran the best race of his life, Nick kept wheeling it out and Jhace brought us home from the anchor position.”
After they finished the boys had a long wait. “There were some exceptional performances in the fast heat,” continued Goldsworthy. “When the results were finally read our boys cheered and screamed. There might have even been a tear shed.” Gladwin had placed fourth overall. It kind of makes you wonder what might have happened had they been seeded in the fast heat.
Gutierrez-Sprott, Stien, Wheeler, and Massey competed in the 4x200 relay finishing 12th. Wheeler went 12-04 in the pole vault to finish 10th and Gutierrez-Sprott finished 15th in the long jump with a leap of 19-00.
Coffey competed in the long jump.