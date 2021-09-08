SHEPHERD
The Beavers took a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter last Thursday, but couldn’t hold it as Shepherd scored three fourth quarter touchdowns to take a 26-7 win in Jack Pine Conference play.
Shepherd scored first on a 10 yard run with five minutes left in the first quarter. After they failed to score on a two-point conversion attempt they led 6-0 until an eight-yard run by Travis Ficek tied it up. Alex Killian hit the extra point giving the Beavers a 7-6 lead.
“I’m proud of how hard our kids played tonight. We had a lot of adversity this week. That combined with our inexperience and depth made it very difficult to be consistent,” said Coach Aaron Seiser. “These are not excuses. We need to learn to overcome mistakes and make plays in the second half. Every game provides opportunities for improvement. We will learn from our mistakes and be better for it.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Beavers. They will host the defending Jack Pine Conference champs the Clare Pioneers next Friday. Clare is 1-1 on the season with an opening loss to Freeland and a 61-6 victory over Sanford Meridian.