GLADWIN – The seventh grade volleyball A team traveled to Pinconning on Saturday, Oct. 5 for a Jack Pine tournament. The girls came out of the gate strong, with a two game victory over Harrison, 21-6 and 21-8. Nevaeh Jance was an asset against Harrison, serving nine points the second game.
Next up, the Lady G’s played Clare in a tough game. Gladwin lost the first game to Clare 14-21, but were able to pull out a win during the next two games 21-14 and 15-4.
Gladwin continued in the winner’s bracket, beating Farwell 21-11 and 21-8 which guaranteed Gladwin a spot in the Championship.
In the Championship, Gladwin met Clare again. After four tough games Gladwin lost the Championship to Clare.
With the season now behind them, Coach Stephanie Donaldson had some thoughts about how the season went. “I am so proud of how hard the girls played in their tournament, they really came together as a team. Each player surprised me with great passes, sets, hits and serves. Ava Gary was phenomenal at the net, Breanna Campbell moved well and had great passes and strong serves, Maggie Reynolds and Kenndal Wendling did a great job getting to the ball and setting up the hitters, Reagan Parrett was encouraging to her teammates and an all-around good player, and Tessa Shea finally came out of her shell at the net and hit the ball! These girls will be ones to look out for in the years to come.”