PINCONNING – The Gladwin girls opened their season last Friday in Pinconning and came away with a 38-33 win. “We played ok for our first game,” said Coach Jerome Smalley. “Both teams were young, but out seniors were strong and showed good leadership.” Gladwin has only two seniors on the team, Chloe Kokotovich and Delaney Cote.
Cote and Kokotovich logged a lot of minutes for the Flying G’s. Beyond those two Smalley divided the playing time up pretty evenly. Cote and Kokotovich are the only players on the team that have played on the varsity level. “You can’t create experience,” he said. “We played hard and everyone did what they were supposed to do. They may have been a little nervous about getting into a varsity game, but I thought that they all handled it well.”
“There is a lot of parity in our league,” continued Smalley. “If we continue to play good defensively and the two seniors score the way they can we will win some games.” The leading scorers for Gladwin were their seniors; Kokotovich had 16 points and Cote 13. Kokotovich was also the leading rebounder with eight while freshman Ava Hale had seven. Cote added five assists.
“All of the kids did a decent job, Smalley said. “Anna Seebeck and Hale had good games while McKenna Pratt and Lizzie Haines played well off the bench. We got out to a lead and hung on.”
Gladwin is 1-0 and played in Clare last night.