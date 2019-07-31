EMMET COUNTY – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians announced in 2016 that they were going to become partners in an attempt to reintroduce the Artic Grayling to Michigan. The hope is that the fish can be re-established over its entire historical range.
Grayling were once so abundant and popular in the Northern Lower Peninsula that the town of Crawford was renamed Grayling. The Grayling were so easy to catch that overfishing was a factor in their demise. Lumbering also played a large role in the disappearance of the fish. Floating logs to the mill scoured the river bottom destroying fish habitat. Deforestation led to erosion and a rise in water temperature further decimated an ailing population. The introduction of invasive species, Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout signaled the end of the Grayling in Michigan. They could not compete with the much more aggressive invaders.
Several rivers of local interest were part of the Graylings historic range. Grayling were found in the Rifle, Au Gres, Au Sable and Manistee watersheds. All of those watersheds are under consideration for future reintroduction. Since hundreds of streams are possible hosts to a new population it is important to focus on those streams that provide the conditions most likely to successfully host a self-sustaining population. The Manistee has been chosen for the first reintroduction efforts.
The DNR recently announced that an ultraviolet disinfection system has been installed at the Oden State Fish Hatchery in Emmet County. Now that the disinfection system is in place the hatchery can accept juvenile grayling. The system is designed to protect the waterway. “With the completion of this project, we can protect the fish populations in the inland waterway – the series of rivers and inland lakes that the rearing water flows into – from any pathogens that may inadvertently arrive with these fish,” said Ed Eisch, the DNR’s fish production manager. “We don’t anticipate any issues, but we definitely want to err on the conservative side when it comes to the possibility of introducing new pathogens.”
The first fish will arrive at the hatchery in August. They were collected as eggs in Alaska last May and have been housed at Michigan State University since May. This is the first of three groups of fish that will make up the brood stock for future reintroductions.