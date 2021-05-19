MANTON
The Gladwin Junior High boy’s track team traveled north and west to Manton for the Manton Ranger Middle School Invite where seven teams competed. The weather was nice and it showed as the team came away with over 20 person bests including one school record. In the end your Flying G’s won the meet in dominating fashion as they placed in every event and came away with 13 of the 18 first place finishes earning a total of 44 medals. The scores were Charlton Heston Academy 7, NMC 28, Marion 31, Big Rapids 69, Evart 76, McBain 105 and Gladwin 233.
Placing sixth and earning one point for his team was Brayden Randle in the shot put (30’3”).
Making their way to fifth place finishes and two points were Erik Roggow in the 55 meter hurdles (10.05), the 800 meter CO-ED relay including Sam Walters and Bryce Johnson (2:11.14), Johnson in the 70 (10.87), Myles Robinson in the 200 (27.9), Ben Verellen in the long jump (15’1”), Mason Meier in the high jump (4’8”), and Walters in the pole vault (6’).
Bring home four points with fourth place finishes were Brady Dickinson in the 100 (13.49), Jim Griffiths in the 1600 (5:56.17), Andrew VonMatt in the 200 (27.24), and Seth Mead in the high jump (4’10”).
Earning six points for third place finishes were Robinson in the 400 (1:03.32), Randle in the 800 (2:42.58), Griffiths in the 3200 (13:01), and Roggow in the long jump (16’2”).
Adding eight points for second place finishes were Elijah Christensen in the 1600 (5:21.11) and 800 (2:27.52), the 400 meter relay team of Garrett Cingano, Matthew Lechner, Johnson and Dickinson (56.07), VonMatt in the 400 (1:01.0), Dickinson in the 70 (9.8), and Cingano in the 200 meter hurdles (30.18).
Proving they were the best at the meet and earning ten points for their team were the 3200 meter CO-ED relay team including Verellen and Evan VanWezel (11:53.39), Meier in the 100 (12.46) and 200 (25.85), Mead in the 800 (2:24.7) and 1600 (4:57.36), Verellen in the 3200 (12:03), the 1600 meter relay team of Cingano, Robinson, Roggow and Christensen (4:25.8), Lechner in the shot put (34’4”), VonMatt in the long jump (17’4”), the 400 meter “Thowers” relay, where the team had to carry a six pound shot around the track, including Lechner and VanWezel (1:05.88), and Drake Ross in the 55 meter hurdles (8.99), the 200 meter hurdles (30.18) and breaking the school record in the pole vault with a height of 11’4”.