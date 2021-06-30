LANSING AREA
Post 171 got off to a good start in the All Prospects Tournament last Thursday in the Lansing area. They defeated the Mo- tor City Hit Dogs 11-5 in the first game of the day and then came back to take an 11-3 win over the Five Star Select team later in the day before the bad weather moved in. The heavy rains that covered most of the state forced the cancellation of the rest of the tournament.
Gladwin got five straight hits in the top of the first inning to take an early 4-0 lead before the Hit Dogs responded with seven straight hitter of their own in the bottom of the inning. They actually took a 5-4 lead with a single run in the bottom of the second to take their only lead of the game. From there it was all Post 171. Gladwin pitcher Jarrett Inscho gave up only one hit and struck out six over the next four innings while the offense came alive scoring seven runs to take the win.
Inscho, Trent Reed and Blaise Millar all had two hits for Post 171. Avery Goldensoph had two RBIs for Glad- win. Reed, Millar, Troy Porter, Micah Irrer, Lu- cas Mead and Addison Vallad all had one hit.
Next up for Post 171 was the Five Star Select team. Once again Gladwin fell behind early, this time 2-1 after one inning. They tied the score in the top of the third and broke the game wide open in the top of the fourth inning when they scored nine runs on only five hits. Three walks and three errors helped the Gladwin cause as they sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning.
Seven different Gladwin batters got hits in the game. Owen Franklin and Colin Sackrider got doubles. Carson Oldani had two RBIs for Gladwin. Goldensoph got the start on the mound for Gladwin. He went three innings giving up one hit and two runs while striking out seven Select batters. Millar pitched the fourth and fifth innings surrendering two hits and one unearned run.
Gladwin warmed up for the weekend with a 9-5 win over the Midland Tribe on Tuesday. The game was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Post 171 scored two runs. They scored six runs over the next three innings to hold a comfortable 9-2 lead going into the ninth. The Tribe made it close with three runs in the top of that inning, but Gladwin held on for the win.
Reed led the way with three hits. Goldensoph had two hits including a home run. Inscho, Porter, and Brendan DeFlorio also had two hits. Gladwin used six pitchers in the game. Gold- ensoph, Vallad, Lucas Mead, Oldaini, Reed, and AJ Shouey all pitched at least one inning with Oldani getting the win. Only one of the Tribes five runs was earned.
Post 171 is 13-2 heading into a big tournament this weekend in the Midland area. They play two games at Gerace Stadium on the cam- pus of Northwood University this Friday. The first game is at 10 a.m. against the Capital City Kings with the second game scheduled to start at 4 p.m. against the Detroit Warriors. They complete pool play on Saturday with a game against Adrian Post 275 at 3 p.m. and Berryhill Post 165 at 5 p.m. Both games will also be played at Gerace Stadium.