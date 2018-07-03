GLADWIN – Gladwin American Legion Post 171 had a busy week of baseball. Things began with a double-header sweep of Mt. Pleasant Post 110 on Tuesday, June 26.
Gladwin Post 171 topped Mt. Pleasant 14-5 in game one, sealing things with six runs in the top of the seventh.
Reed Raymond went 3 for 5 with 2 runs, 2 RBI, and a stolen base. Nolan Raymond was 2 for 2 with a HR, double, 5 RBI, walk, and 3 runs scored.
Things lasted just two innings in game two as Gladwin shutout Mt. Pleasant 8-0. Lane Peters and Ben Fleming each tossed hitless innings.
Carson Longstreth was 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, RBI, and pair of runs scored.
June 29 – July 1
It was tournament time once again as Gladwin traveled to Midland for the annual Berryhill Tournament.
Gladwin cleaned up in pool play, winning all four of their matchups. They defeated the CM Stars 6-1, Capital City Kings – Red 16-5, Saginaw Means 9-1, and Palacios Tailors 8-5.
Notable performances included Garhet Metiva’s six scoreless innings against CM Stars in game one, a home run by Merillat and a triple and 4 RBI by Longstreth in game two, a three-hit game by Merrillat and a six-inning win with no earned by Inscho in game three, and a 3 for 3 day by Nolan Raymond in game four.
This secured a place in the semifinals for Gladwin Post 171.
However, the Capital City Kings – Blue team sent Gladwin home with a final score of 10-2, snapping their six-game win-streak.
Gladwin’s lone three hits came off the bats of Nolan Raymond, Garrett Stockford, and Carson Longstreth.
Gladwin American Legion Post 171 is now 13-5 overall on the season. They will head to Gallagher to take on the Michigan Bulls on Thursday before traveling to Mt. Pleasant for the 15th Ultimate Strike Zone Tournament this weekend.