By Max McDonald
CHARLESTON, IL – Gladwin Post 171’s season came to an abrupt end Saturday when they lost to eventual champions, Danville Post 210 7-5. After winning their first Zone and State Championships it was not too far fetched to imagine that they would win the Great Lakes Regional and secure their first birth in the American Legion World Series.
Gladwin went 2-2 in the tournament beating Charleston, Illinois 8-4 and Lyon County, Kentucky 6-3 while losing to Beverly/Lowell, Ohio 13-5 and Danville Illinois. Coach Terry Brokoff said that the whole experience was “awesome.”
The American Legion hosted a banquet for all of the teams on the first night that included the entire baseball coaching staff from Eastern Illinois University (EIU) the site of the tournament. EIU head coach Jason Anderson was the keynote speaker for the event.
Anderson was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and All-American in 2000 when he played for the University of Illinois. He was a 10th round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 2000 and made it to the majors in 2003. He played for multiple major league clubs until he retired in 2010.
Post 171 jumped out to an early lead in game one against Beverly/Lowell on a first inning homerun by Carson Longstreth. Their lead would last for only one inning though as Lowell scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take a lead they would not relinquish. He scored in every inning but the first, on their way to a 13-5 win. Gladwin had 12 hits in the game, Longstreth, had three, and was only a double away from hitting for the cycle. Hunter Merillat also had three hits; Chase Raymond and Jonas Kanouse added two each.
Gladwin played the host team, Charleston, in the second game. Longstreth again led the offense with three hits, a triple and two doubles. Reed Raymond, Garhet Metiva and Dane Smitz each had two hits. Hunter Merillat got the start and win pitching six innings striking out eight while giving up only two hits. Longstreth pitched the seventh inning in relief.
Post 171 was at the tournament to win but Brokoff mentioned several times what a great experience it was for everyone involved. He said that the tournament organizers “did a great job.” The umpiring was great all week, “there were very few questionable calls.” Even the parents got involved. After Thursday’s game they hosted a tailgate in the parking lot of their hotel, the team reciprocated on Friday providing pizza for everyone.
Lyon County was next up for Gladwin. Reed Raymond got the start and win. He pitched five and two third innings striking out six while giving up only two runs. Jonas Kanouse and Longstreth both pitched in relief with Longstreth getting the save. Merillat knocked in three runs for Gladwin. Kanouse added two RBIs. Raymond helped his cause with three hits. Longstreth scored two runs.
The win over Lyon County propelled Gladwin to the finals of the losers bracket against Danville for the right to face Lowell in the championship round. Danville jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first on four hits and two walks. Gladwin answered in the bottom of the inning with four runs of their own. Both teams settled down from there and played three scoreless innings. Danville scored two more in the top of the fifth, Gladwin added one in the bottom of the seventh making the final score 7-5.
Longstreth once again led the offense with two hits and scored a run. Kanouse knocked in two runs. Metiva started for Post 171 throwing five innings and giving up only three earned runs. John Cogswell pitched two innings of hitless relief.
Brokoff wants to thank everyone that made this season their most successful ever. They finished the year with a 39-6 record. “The coaches and team stuck together and supported each other all season. We had a great group of sponsors including the American Legion that helped make all this happen.”
He also mentioned that the team received numerous compliments about the play and deportment throughout the tournament. “They were great representatives of baseball in mid Michigan.”
It is going to be tough to top the season they had this year, but Brokoff is already looking forward to next year.