GLADWIN
For 31 consecutive years, the Gladwin American Legion Post 171 Baseball Team has played in the Gabby Mills Fourth of July Tournament. This year was no exception, playing in the Red Division against Creighton Prep Omaha, NE Post 1, Capitol City Kings, Adrian Post 275, and Berryhill Post 165. It was a great weekend for baseball as the weather was perfect in the mid-80s with lots of sunshine. Post 171 went 2-2 on the weekend with a couple good wins and a couple near misses in the games played at Northwood University, July 1-2.
Game one saw Post 171 defeat Creighton Prep Omaha, NE Post 1 by the score of 10-7. Max Fellows was the winning pitcher going 3.2 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, five strikeouts and one walk. Tommy Szczepanski pitched two innings giving up two runs, zero earned on one hit, two strikeouts and two walks. Alex Duley finished out the final inning giving up a run on a hit.
Leading hitters for Post 171 were Carter Campau who was three for four including a triple, with three RBIs; Cole Prout, two for three, including a triple, one RBI and three runs scored; Micah Irrer two for three, one RBI; Blaise Millar, two for three, one run scored; Connor Dee, one for one, one RBI; Lucas scored two runs and Addison Vallad scored one run.
In the second game, Post 171 let a victory slip away giving up a run in each of the 6th and 7th innings to lose to Capitol City Kings 6-5. Quin Konuszewski started the game and went for four innings, giving up four runs on four hits, six strikeouts and five walks. Dee pitched the 6th inning, yielding one run on one hit, one strikeout and two walks. Brady Alverson took the loss going the final inning allowing one run, one hit, one walk and one strikeout. Walks figured heavily in the scoring for the Kings.
Leading hitters were Prout, who was two for four including a double, and a two-run homer, three RBIs, two runs scored; Campau, one for four, two RBIs; Mead, one for one, two runs scored; Alverson was one for two, one run scored. Vallad had a double and Colin Sackrider had a single.
The third game saw a loss to Adrian Post 275, 9-5. Lincoln McKinnon went the first two innings, giving up three runs on one hit, zero strikeouts and five walks. Campau took the loss giving up the lead as he pitched two innings allowing three runs, three hits, three strikeouts and two walks. Millar pitched the final two innings, yielding three runs, one earned on three hits, and two strikeouts.
Leading hitters for game three were Campau, who was two for three including a triple, three RBIs; Ben Kochany, one for two, one RBI; Mead, one for two, one run scored. Irrer had a double and an RBI. Millar and Alverson each had singles and Prout scored a run.
In the fourth game, Post 171 defeated the Berryhill Post 165, 15-1. Alex Duley threw a complete mercy game, went four innings, giving up one run on four hits, one strikeout and one walk as the winning pitcher. Post 171 had a big game offensively jumping out to a 4-1 lead after one inning, adding two runs in the second inning, and nine runs in the fourth inning.
Leading hitters were Prout, who was one for one including a three-run homer, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Irrer was two for two including a double, three RBIs, three runs scored. Mead, two for three, three runs scored; Kochany, one for one, a triple, one RBI, one run scored; Sackrider, one for two including a double, two RBIs, one run scored; Millar and Vallad both were one for three, with one RBI, and each scored a run.
This was a very good well pitched and played game and showed that Post 171 indeed can be productive in all three phases of the game. The season record after three weekends is now 12-2-1.
This coming Thursday-Sunday Post 171 will be in the Ultimate Strike Zone Tournament held in the Bay City-Saginaw area.
Game one will take place Thursday July 7, 11:15 a.m. vs. Palacios Tailors, game two will be at 1:30 p.m. vs. Foutch Select 18U at Garber HS. Game three will be Friday July 8, 9 a.m. vs. Prospects and four will be at 1:30 p.m. vs. 810 Elite at SVSU. The fifth game will be played on Saturday July 9, at 1:30 p.m. vs Mt. Pleasant Drillers at Bay City Western. The championship game will be played on Sunday, July 10, 10 a.m. at SVSU.