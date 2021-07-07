Midland
Gladwin Post 171 traveled to Midland last weekend to play in the Gabby Mills July 4th Tournament. The tournament annually attracts some of the best teams in the state and last weekend lived up to that reputation. While many of the teams are made up of college players it provides Post 171 with a good measuring stick as they prepare for the upcoming American Legion tournament season which begins on July 23 with the Zone 4 tournament in Midland. Gladwin hopes to earn the right to defend its state championship at the end of July in Stevensville, Michigan.
Errors hampered Gladwin in the first game a loss to the Capital City Kings. The Kings scored five runs in the game only one of which was earned.
Gladwin got off to a good start when Trent Reed led off the game with a single and stole second. He scored on a two out single by Carter Campau. Capital City collected three hits in there half of the first to tie the score at 1-1.
Gladwin grabbed the lead in the third when Reed again led off the inning with a single and was sacrificed to second by pitcher, Jarrett Inscho. He scored on another RBI single by Campeau. After the Kings tied the game again in the bottom of the fourth Post 171 answered in the top of the fifth to take their third lead of the game.
Reed once again led off the inning with a single. Inscho sacrificed him to second and he took third on an error by the Kings pitcher. Owen Franklin followed with a ground ball to the shortstop that allowed Reed to score making it 3-2. Capital City took control of the game in the bottom of the fifth. They scored three runs after two were out to grab a 5-3 lead, which they were able to make stand up for the win.
Post 171 out hit Capital City 9-7, but couldn’t overcome the fielding miscues. Reed had three hits; Campau and Blaise Millar each had two. Addison Vallad and Carson Oldani also had hits for Gladwin.
Gladwin played much sharper in the second game of the day a 3-2 win over the Detroit Warriors. Post 171 scored first in the third inning when Campau drove in Reed for the third time in the day. After Detroit scored two runs in the top of the fourth Gladwin answered with two of their own.
Troy Porter was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth. Millar moved him to third with a double and he scored on a single by Avery Goldensoph. Millar was thrown out at the plate on the play. A passed ball and single by Brendan DeFlorio moved Goldensoph to third and he scored on a sacrifice by Oldani giving Post 171 a 3-2 lead, which stood up for the win.
Franklin got the start and win for Gladwin. Campau threw a scoreless seventh inning in relief. Seven different Gladwin batters collected hits in the game.
Adrian Post 275 was no match for Gladwin on Saturday afternoon. Post 171 knocked around the Adrian pitching to the tune of 12 hits and 17 runs in only three innings. Reed and Inscho each had three hits; Franklin had two. Reed, Franklin and Porter had three RBIs apiece; Millar added two. Oldani got the start on the mound striking out three of the five batters he faced in the first inning. AJ Shouey followed in the second giving up just one hit in his two innings of work.
With the win over Adrian, Post 171 was 2-1 heading into their big game with Midland Berryhill Post 165. Both teams were 2-1 meaning that the winner would move on to Sunday and the loser would be eliminated.
Berryhill scored first with one run in the bottom of the first. They scored three more in the fourth and added another run in the sixth. Meanwhile Post 165 starting pitcher Danny Witbeck was cruising along scattering two hits over the first six innings.
Gladwin finally broke through in the top of the seventh. Witbeck hit Vallad to start the inning. After a ground out Millar and Micah Irrer walked to load the bases for Oldani. He doubled driving in Vallad and Millar making it 5-2. An error allowed Irrer to score and gave Gladwin runners on second and third. Reed followed with a walk loading the bases. A wild pitch allowed Oldani to score and a single by Campau drove in Sackrider tying the score, 5-5. Reed then scored on an error by the center fielder giving Gladwin its first lead of the game, 6-5.
Berryhill tied the score in the bottom of the seventh and again in the bottom of the eighth to take an 8-7 win. Campau had two hits in the game; Reed and Oldani each had one. “We made some mistakes,” said Coach Terry Brokoff. “There were good signs too. We battled back and never quit we just didn’t finish.”
Post 171 will be back in action this weekend at the Founding Fathers tournament in Bay City. They play at 1:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. at John Glenn High School on Thursday against ECM and Capital City Kings respectively. They are back at John Glenn on Friday morning at 9 a.m. against Diamond Gilles and then move over to Saginaw Valley State for a 1:30 p.m. game against Athletes HQ. They conclude pool play at SVSU on Saturday against Means at 9 a.m. Pool winner play on Sunday at 10 a.m.