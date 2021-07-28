GLADWIN
Midland Berryhill Post 165 had Gladwin’s number last weekend taking a pair of games from Post 171 in the Zone 4 Tournament held on the campus of Northwood University. The Zone Tournament is a qualifying tournament for the American Legion Class AA State Tournament that will take place this weekend. Despite the losses to Berryhill the Post 171 team qualified and will compete this weekend.
Gladwin opened the Zone Tournament with a 16-0 win over Mt. Pleasant on Friday morning. Post 171 pounded out 10 hits over three innings in the mercy-shortened game. Trent Reed had two hits including a homerun and a triple. He also had three RBIs. Jarrett Inscho also had two hits and two RBIs. Micah Irrer had three RBIs.
Avery Goldensoph started on the mound for Gladwin. He faced three batters striking out two. Colin Sackrider relieved him in the second inning pitching the final two innings giving up one hit and striking out one Mt. Pleasant hitter.
Berryhill was a much tougher opponent in the second game. Midland got on the board first with a single run in the bottom of the first. Post 171 tied the score in the third when Reed singled with one out. He moved to second on an error by the shortstop and took third on a fly ball off of the bat of Carter Campau. Reed scored on another error by the shortstop to make it 1-1. The score remained tied until Post 165 scored single runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to take a 3-1 win.
Gladwin only had four hits in the game. Reed had two, Campau and Goldensoph each had one. Inscho threw a complete game giving up five hits and striking out three Berryhill batters.
With the loss Gladwin was relegate to the losers bracket where they played Mt. Pleasant again. Once again, Post 110 proved to be no match as Post 171 scored six runs in the first inning on their way to a 13-1 win. Reed , Compau, Sackrider, and Addison Vallad each had two hits. Inscho, Sackrider and Vallad had two RBIs.
Tommy Szczepanski and Blaise Millar combined for a no hitter. Szczepanski started and went three innings striking out five. Millar pitched the fourth and fifth innings.
The win over Mt. Pleasant set up another game with Berryhill on Saturday afternoon. The teams were locked in a scoreless battle when Post 165 scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Gladwin answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Sackrider singled with two outs. He advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on an error by the Midland pitcher.
Post 165 scored two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-1 win. Gladwin had seven hits and two walks in the game giving them multiple scoring opportunities. They left 11 men on base. Sackrider led the offense with three hits including a triple. Owen Franklin and Carson Oldani pitched for Post 171. Franklin went four innings giving up four hits and two runs. Oldani pitched the last three innings giving up three hits and the final two runs.
Coach Terry Brokoff talked about the need to play good fundamental baseball heading into the state tournament where they are likely to face Berryhill again. “We have to eliminate our mistakes,” he said. “If we score with runners in scoring position and pitch well we should be ok.”
Gladwin is 28-7 heading into the state tournament in Stevensville. They begin play on Thursday morning against Adrian Post 275 at 10 a.m. The winner of that game faces Mt. Pleasant at 3 p.m. Berryhill and the host team, Stevensville Post 568 are on the other side of the bracket. Berryhill begins play at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday against Three Oaks Post 204. The winner will play Stevensville at 5:30 p.m.