GLADWIN
The Gladwin American Legion Post 171 Baseball team won the 27th annual Bernard Barnes Invitational last weekend at Gladwin High School’s Wilmont Field. The tournament is traditionally held over the third weekend in June so that the championship game is played on Father’s Day. The DeShano Construction Company sponsored this year’s tournament.
Post 171 went 4-0 in pool play on Friday and Saturday before defeating Midland 6-0 on Sunday to win the tournament. Carson Oldani started on the mound for Gladwin on Friday morning in the first game and got Post 171 off to a good start. He threw a four hit shutout in the 4-0 victory.
Trent Reed led off the game-reaching base on an error by the Midland second baseman. He scored on a double by Jarrett Inscho. Inscho advanced to third on a dropped third strike and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tommy Szczepanski giving Post 171 a 2-0 lead. Reed drove in Brendan DeFlorio with a triple in the third to make it 3-0. He tripled again in the fifth inning and came home on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Inscho to make it 4-0. Reed and Chase Raymond had two hits in the game Inscho had two RBIs.
Post 171 had a busy day Saturday picking up three wins on the day. They used a ten hit attack in the morning to defeat Rosebush 11-3. Reed did most of the damage with a third inning grand slam driving in Blaise Millar, DeFlorio and Addison Vallad. Troy Porter had two hits and two RBIs. DeFlorio also had two hits. Colin Sackrider got the start and win throwing four innings and striking out five in the shortened game.
Game two on Saturday was a 9-1 win over Hudson in another shortened game. Millar started and pitched the first four innings Szczepanski pitched the fifth. Neither pitcher gave up an earned run. Inscho had a big game at the plate for Gladwin with three hits and three RBIs. Reed, Raymond and Owen Franklin each had two hits in the game. Szczepanski knocked in two runs.
Millar had a homerun and three RBIs and AJ Shouey threw a four hitter in the final game of the day a 6-0 win over Mt. Pleasant. Micah Irrer had two hits including a triple while also driving in one run. With the win Post 171 finished first in pool play and qualified for Sundays championship game.
Post 171 and Midland played for the second time on Sunday morning in the championship game. Gladwin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Inscho walked with one out and scored on a double by Franklin. Irrer singled with two outs driving in Franklin.
Midland answered with a run in the top of the second before Gladwin came back with a run of their own. Sackrider led off and was hit by a pitch. He advanced to second on a single by Oldani and scored on a single off of the bat of Franklin. Midland kept the game close with a run in the top of the fourth to make the score 3-2 before Reed hit his second homerun of the tournament to once again put Gladwin up by two.
Three straight singles in the bottom of the sixth by Oldani, Reed and Inscho resulted in two more runs and put the game away for Post 171. They went on to take a 6-2 win and the championship. Franklin struck out 11 while giving up only four hits in the winning effort.
Gladwin is currently 10-2 and plays in the All Prospect Select Tourney next weekend in the Lansing Area. They start pool play on Thursday morning against the Motor City Hit Dogs in Potterville. They also play Friday at 1:30 at East Lansing High School and Saturday morning at the Huron Valley Athletic Complex in Milford.