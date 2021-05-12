GLADWIN
Delaney Conley and Clare’s Abby Mellish squared off in a classic pitcher duel last Tuesday at Johnson Field. Both pitchers were at the top of their game and held opposing batters in check all afternoon. Conley gave up two hits while striking out 11 in the contest. Mellish surrendered three hits and struck out nine Gladwin batters. Both defenses also played well with each team committing only one error.
Clare struck first in the top of the fourth when Clare’s designated hitter, Veitengruber, homered to centerfield. Chloe Kokotovich answered in the bottom of the inning with a homerun of her own to left field. The homerun by Kokotovich was the first hit of the game off of Mellish.
Conley shut the Pioneers down the rest of the way giving Gladwin the opportunity for a win. They took advantage of it in the bottom of the sixth. Conley led off the inning with a single and took second when the Clare shortstop misplayed a ball off of the bat of Maddie Cantrell. The next batter, Maelen Guzman, singled driving in Conley giving Gladwin a 2-1 lead. After Mellish retired the next three batters Gladwin took that one run lead into the top of the seventh. A one, two, three seventh inning gave the Flying G’s the 2-1 win.
Offense took over in the second game, an 18-11 Clare win. The Pioneers collected 15 hits and the Flying G’s 11. Gladwin scored first and held a 9-8 lead going into the bottom of the sixth before 10 Clare runs broke the game open. Kokotovich had her second homerun of the afternoon, a three run shot in the first inning. Clare’s Veitengruber had two homers in the game. Cantrell had three hits and two RBIs. Conley, Erin Breault and Emma Schwan also had two RBIs.
Gladwin was 7-7 going into yesterday’s games at Shepherd. They are on the road again on Tuesday when they travel to Beaverton.