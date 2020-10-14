BEAVERTON – Senior setter Mady Pahl broke the Beaverton career assist record last Saturday during the Beavers game with Swan Valley. Her 48 assists on the day brought her career total to 2412 surpassing former record holder Ashton Snyder who played from 2012- 2014.
Pahl credits a lot of present and former players for helping her break the record. Taylor Inscho and Reiss Faber were both upperclassman when Pahl made her varsity debut four years ago and were crucial to her development as a player and leader. “They taught me how to prepare and become stronger both mentally and physically,” she said. “They also showed me how to become a leader, because the setter has to be in charge on the floor.”
She also said that Molly Gerow was important in breaking the record. Gerow is the career kill leader for Beaverton having passed Morgan Oldani Zenz last season. “Mady is one of the smartest players I have ever coached. She always knows the right time to set a player and when to just score,” said Beaverton coach Steve Evans. “She has been a great leader and she’s one of the most competitive players I have coached.”
Pahl said that she knew that she would eventually break the record, but didn’t want it to be a distraction. “I told my coaches that I didn’t want to know when it was coming, but when I saw all of my family at the games on Saturday I knew it was going to be today.” The Beavers played so well Saturday, winning every match in straight sets; it came down to the final set with Swan Valley before the record fell.
Gerow had a milestone of her own on Saturday. She became the fifth Beaverton player to record 1000 digs in a career. What makes her accomplishment standout is that she was the first player to do so without having spent at least part of her career at libero.
The Beavers are playing very well right now and appear to be capable of another long run which will further cement Pahl and Gerow in the Beaverton record books. With every assist and kill they record for the rest of the season they add to the distance that some future Beaver will have to travel to break their records.