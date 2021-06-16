SANFORD
Beaverton was back in Sanford last Wednesday to play Oscoda in the Regional Semi-finals. The Beavers had earned their regional spot with a dramatic eighth inning 8-7 victory over Clare. The Owls pounded Roscommon 11-4 to claim their first ever district title.
The Beavers ran into a hot pitcher and were able to collect only three singles in the 5-0 loss. Carson Oldani was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first inning and advanced to third on a single by Trent Reed where he was stranded after consecutive strikeouts. That was the closest the Beavers came to scoring. Reed picked up his second single of the game in the third and Oldani singled in the seventh.
Oldani got the start and pitched well for the Beavers striking out six in four and two thirds innings. Only two of the four runs he gave up were earned. Reed finished the game in relief striking out three.
Attrition will take a heavy toll on the Beavers for next year. Six starters, Reed, Oldani, Michael Hartwell, Brayde Keeley, Cameron Mishler and Mitchell Hall are seniors and will be missed. The Beavers finished the season 17-9. They were district champions and finished tied for second in the Jack Pine Conference.