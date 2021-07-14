UNIVERSITY CENTER
Post 171 bounced back in a big way last weekend winning the “Founding Fathers” tournament which was played in the Saginaw area. Gladwin went 6-0 over the weekend to bring home the championship. “The guys played really well all weekend,” said Coach Terry Brokoff. Everybody on the team is contributing.”
Gladwin opened the tournament with a 7-1 win over East Coast Michigan on Thursday afternoon. Jarrett Inscho got the start and win going five innings striking out five. AJ Shouey pitched the final two innings in relief. Post 171 racked up 11 hits in the game. Trent Reed, Owen Franklin, Micah Irrer, and Colin Sackrider had two each. Irrer had three RBIs in the game.
After the win on Thursday afternoon Post 171 got the opportunity to avenge a loss from the prior week. The Capital City Kings had defeated Gladwin 5-3 in Midland on July 2. The local boys committed four errors and gave up four unearned runs in the loss, but were much sharper in the field this time around on their way to a 5-0 win.
Avery Goldensoph gave up only four hits while striking out seven in the complete game shutout. Blaise Miller had a pair of hits and a RBI. Reed, Goldensoph, Sackrider and Carson Oldani also had RBIs in the game.
Post 171 won a pair of one run games on Saturday. The first game in the morning was a 3-2 decision over the Diamond Gillies. Gladwin took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Inscho drew a one out walk and scored on a double by Owen Franklin. The lead stood up until a pair of doubles in the top of the sixth allowed Gillies to tie the score.
When a game goes into extra innings each team gets to place a batter on second base to start the inning. The Gillies were able to bring their runner home in the top of the inning to briefly take a one run lead. Irrer started the bottom half of the inning on second base for Gladwin. Sackrider sacrificed him to third before the next batter, Addison Vallad drove him home with a double to tie the score.
After holding Gillies scoreless in the ninth, Gladwin came to bat with a chance for the win. Goldensoph was placed on second. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball giving Gladwin the 3-2 win.
Gladwin used three pitchers in the game. Franklin, Millar and Shouey all saw time on the mound with Shouey getting the win. Reed had two of Gladwin’s five hits. Franklin and Sackrider had RBIs.
The hitters took over in the second game on Saturday. Athletes HQ had 11 hits in the game Gladwin had 10. Inscho had a big game at the plate with three hits and three RBIs. Reed and Franklin had two each. Reed also had three RBIs in the game; Oldani had two. Shouey picked up his second win of the day in relief of Michael James. James pitched four and two thirds innings Shouey went the final one and a third in the 11-10 Gladwin win.
Post 171 played one game on Saturday against Means Stamping from Saginaw. Gladwin scored four runs in the top of the fourth and looked to be cruising toward a spot in the finals on Sunday, but Means didn’t quit. They tied the score with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Gladwin scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 6-4 win.
Sackrider started and pitched four and a third innings. Reed relieved him in the fifth and got the win going the final two and two third innings. Goldensoph and Vallad each had two hits. Goldensoph also had two RBIs while Franklin and Vallad had one each.
Oldani got the start in the championship game on his birthday and he didn’t disappoint. He threw a complete game shutout against the Metro Detroit Athletics. Carson gave up six hits and struck out two in the 4-0 win. Gladwin collected only four hits in the game, but made them count especially in the fifth when they scored three runs.
Millar the first Gladwin batter in the fifth reached base on an error. He was replaced by pinch runner, Lucas Mead who took second on a bunt by Sackrider. Mead then advanced to third on an error by the pitcher. After a pop out to the first baseman Reed singled driving in Mead. Inscho followed with a single scoring pinch runner Chase Raymond who had replaced Sackrider. Reed scored making it 4-0 when the next batter, Carter Campau grounded into a fielders choice to the shortstop.
Oldani then scattered four hits over the final three innings to preserve the win. Reed, Inscho, and Campau all had hits and RBIs in the game as Post 171 improved to 21-4 on the season. They play in the Great Lakes Bay Classic this weekend in the Tri Cities. Their first game is on Thursday morning at Olson Field in Saginaw Township against Gaylord at 1:30 p.m followed by a game at Garber High School in Essexville at 6 p.m. They complete pool play on Saturday with a game at SVSU at 1:30 p.m. and Garber at 3:45 p.m.