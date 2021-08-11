POTTERVILLE
The Mid Michigan Heat 14U softball finished the year with a 16-15 record. The season came to an end when they went 2-2 in Potterville two weeks ago. The girls kicked things off with a 6-1 win over the Mid Michigan Blasters on Saturday morning. Harley Lattimer led the offense with two hits and an RBI. Tessa Cameron Elley Johnson, Carlie Ehler, Madison Shell, Autumn Hess, Brenna Crimando and Kylie Pifer all had hits in the game. Sadie Schuler, Shell, Crimando, and Pifer all had RBIs. Cameron started and pitched a complete game for the Heat giving up three hits and striking out seven.
The Grand Rapids Blaze scored six runs in the first inning of the second game on Saturday on their way to a 14-1 win. Diaz, the Grand Rapids pitcher was sharp giving up only two hits in the game. Johnson and Ehler had the only hits a single and double respectively in the bottom of the first. Ehlers double drove in Johnson giving her the only Heat RBI.
Mid Michigan picked up their second win of the day on Saturday evening a 5-2 decision over the Caledonia Chaos. Cameron had three hits including a third inning homerun. Johnson had two hits and a RBI. Cameron also got the win going six innings giving up three hits while striking our four Chaos batters.
Sunday morning saw the Heat lose 7-4 to the Kalamazoo Cobras. Ehler, Schuler, and Sydney Crowder each had two hits. Schuler and Crowder both had two RBIs. Cameron struck out nine Cobra batters in the losing effort.
“It’s great to see a team that is made up of many lady athletes from surrounding areas. This type of travel softball will make all that play better for their school teams and just plain better athletes,” said Coach Carl Schuler. “It is great to go to other communities and cheer on players from the opposing team because they have become like family. We never put to much pressure on these young ladies for personal benefit as they give it there all. Thanks to all the coaches and to all the parents that let them live out a great sport that helps them make everlasting bonds. Life is short so enjoy what you are doing and keep giving back. Thanks to a great year.”