OWOSSO – The Heat concluded their season with a pair of wins in Owosso last weekend and what a successful season it was. Mid Michigan won the National Softball Association (NSA) State Championship, the Presque Isle Girls Softball Tournament and finished seventh in the NSA World Series. Over the course of the season, the girls won 20 games while losing only five.
The first game in Owosso was on Saturday morning against the Millington Cardinals. The Heat struck first in the top of the first inning when they scored two runs on only one hit. Alaina Neubecker singled to lead off the inning and eventually scored on a passed ball. Roz Hernandez was hit by a pitch and later scored on an error. Millington scored twice in the bottom of the inning to tie the score.
The Heat took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the fourth with six straight singles. A five run fifth inning put the game away for good as Mid Michigan won 11-8. Grace Simpson lead the team with three hits and two RBIs. Grace Chinavare also had two RBIs. Meagan Farrell had two hits including a fifth inning double. Rachel Mecca got the start and win throwing a five inning complete game.
The second game of the weekend was also on Saturday morning against the Tri Valley Twisters. The Heat scored one run in the top of the first and five in the fourth on their way to a 6-1 win. The Twister pitchers did a nice good only giving up four hits, but Roz Hernandez was even better taking a no hitter into the fifth inning. A lead off double spoiled the no hit bid. Simpson, Mae Guzman, Katie Chinavare and Abby Manges had the Heat hits. Chinavare and Manges each had two RBIs. Rain canceled the final games of the weekend.