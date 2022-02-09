BEAVERTON
Sanford Meridian came from behind to defeat Beaverton in Jack Pine Conference play on Monday night in Beaverton. The Beavers got off to a good start against the Mustangs. After falling behind 4-0 early they went on a 12-2 run to take a 12-6 lead after one quarter.
Mitch Hall got the Beavers on the board with a three-point basket, which was followed by a bucket by Logan Love to give the Beavers their first lead 5-4. After a Meridian basket Love scored again to make it 7-6. Colton Compton followed with a pair of free throws and Alex Pahl hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to put Beaverton up 12-6.
The Mustangs came back and took a 15-13 lead late in the second quarter before Hall hit another three point shot to put the Beavers back in front, 16-15. After Meridian regained the lead with a pair of free throws Josh Clark scored the final points of the half with a driving layup to put Beaverton up at the break, 18-17.
Meridian outscored the Beavers 8-4 in a tightly contested third quarter. After the Beavers scored the first two points of the quarter Meridian went on an 8-2 run the rest of the way to grab the lead for good. Both teams upped the defensive pressure which caused multiple turnovers and forced bad shots from the floor. Meridian was able to turn those turnovers into points including seven from Meridians leading scorer Nick Metzger. The Mustangs led 25-22 after three.
Meridian scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to build a 10-point lead, 32-22. After a put back buck and tip in by Love the Beavers got back within eight points, 34-26, but couldn’t get any closer as Meridian took the 36-28 win.
Love led the Beavers with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Hall had seven points and Clark added four. Meridians Metzger led all scorers with 18 points. The Beavers travel to Vestaburg tonight and host Pinconning on Friday.