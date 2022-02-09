GLADWIN
Sometimes a player can just takeover a game and will their team to victory. If it is one of your players you applaud and talk about it for some time. When it is an opposing player all you can do is shake his hand and say good game. Harrison got that type of performance from Logan Ashcroft on Friday night. He did everything for the Hornets including scoring 25 points. With Ashcroft demanding extra attention the opportunity was there for someone else to have a big game. Hayden Sims stepped up with 27 points mostly from down low as Harrison took a 73-69 victory over the Flying G’s.
“It was a fast paced, back and forth game, that came down to the fact that we couldn’t stop two guys,” said Gladwin coach Mike Verellen. While the Flying G’s certainly have the athletes to contend with Harrison they often found themselves out of place defensively leading to some easy Harrison baskets. “To say our defensive effort right now is a disappointment is an understatement,” said Verellen. “We are yet to crack the code on being consistent on the defensive end of the court.”
Even though the defense needs some work the Flying G’s played pretty well on the offensive end. Lucas Mead had 32 points; Dalton Peters added 12 and Denver Peters 11. Gladwin shot over 50 percent for the game including 57 percent inside of the three-point line. That’s good enough to win a lot of games in the Jack Pine Conference.
After trailing for much of the game the Flying G’s took a 45-44 lead with 3:11 left in the third quarter on a bucket by Mead after a nice entry pass from Dalton Peters. The lead changed hands several times and the game was tied 52-52 before a long three pointer by Ashcroft at the buzzer put Harrison up 55-52 going into the fourth quarter.
Harrison started fast in the fourth building an eight-point lead with 1:54 left in the game. Denver Peters took another good pass from Mead and scored with 1:27 left. When Harrison had trouble with the inbound pass Mead scooped up the loose ball a scored making it 69-65 with 1:05 left on the clock. After a Harrison turnover gave Gladwin the ball back Denver Peters put back his own miss to make the score 69-67 with 31 seconds left in the game.
Harrison split a pair of free throws on their next possession to go up 70-67 with 21 seconds remaining. Mead rebounded the missed second shot and took it all the way. He was fouled with 15 seconds remaining and calmly hit both of his shots. Gladwin fouled immediately and after a miss on the second free throw the Flying G’s had the ball trailing 71-69 with 13 seconds to go. Gladwin hurried the ball up court and had a decent three-point shot that bounced off the rim. After a Gladwin foul Zahn Tuckey hit a pair of free throws to ice the game for Harrison 73-69.
Gladwin falls to 4-6 in the conference and 4-10 overall. The Flying G’s don’t play again until Friday night against Shepherd at home. Friday’s game will also be Hall of Fame night in Gladwin.