Gladwin and Beaverton took part in the Gladwin All-Star tournament June 16-17. The boys played hard in the 95 plus degree weather where Gladwin won a tough game 9-7. The boys then joined together and celebrated like true ball players. Playing for Beaverton were Cameron Oard, Parker Woods, Dalton Dull, Colton Miller, Ace Carter, Archer Lamson, Jack Blades, Aidan Elkholy, Gerik Witek, Logan Klimkiewicz. Gladwin players were Barrett Williams, Karsen Reid, MJ McDonald, Caden McKeever, Jacob Pahl, Trinity Hair, Garrett Tweed, Jackson Fritz, Spencer Hyde, Preston Newman, Rigdyn Coney, and Kolton Greaves.