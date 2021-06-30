BEAVERTON
Few names are as synonymous with an activity as the name Johnston is with Beaverton basketball. Roy Johnston, the longtime Beaverton coach, won his 800th game last winter and continues to build on his Michigan High School record. Jeff and Jennifer Johnston, two of Roy’s children are members of the Beaverton Athletic Hall of Fame and several third generation Johnston’s have played for their grandfather. So it was natural that Carter would make his mark as a basketball player.
The Michigan Technological University student is also the starting point guard for the Huskies. He led the Great Lake Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) in assists last season, which helped his team finish first place in the North Division and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament. His 5.5 assists per game was almost an assist per game higher than Brailen Neely from Wayne State. As you would expect from an experienced leader his assist to turnover was also one of the best in the conference.
Johnston mentioned that it was a fun season.
“Our starting five had been together for three years so we had really good chemistry. We have some really good players on our team.”
“The high point of the season for me was winning a NCAA Tournament game,” continued Johnston. “Winning a big post season game was awesome for our program and our school.” Tech also qualified for the tournament last season (2019-20), but it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. “We were really hot at the end of the season last year. We had just won the conference tournament and were on a good streak so it was really sad when it was cancelled.”
Tech won two games in the conference tournament this season. They defeated Purdue North- west in the quarterfinals and Grand Valley in the semis before losing to Ashland in the championship game. The Huskies bounced back a week later to beat Southern Indiana by 12 in the NCAA Tournament before dropping a close game to Truman 65-62 in the second round.
Although he will be going into his fourth year at Tech he will have two years of basketball eligibility left. The NCAA granted everyone an extra year due to the pandemic. “I haven’t decided if I will use my extra year,” he said. I’m interested but have to look into it.”
Carter is spending this summer interning at St. Gobain in Beaverton. He is a Mechanical Engineering major, but as of yet has no definite plans for the future. By interning at St. Gobain he is able to get a feel for the company and his chosen field of study. He started in mid May and says that things are going pretty well. “I really enjoy the people I’m working with."
As most sports fans in Gladwin County know Johnston had a stellar career at Beaverton High School. Not only did he help lead his team to a spot in the 2017 basketball quarter finals, he also got to play with his two older brothers, Spencer and Grant. He also played for his grandfather.
“It was a really cool experience playing for my grandfather,” he said. “It was something I looked forward to my whole life. He really takes pride in coaching players who want to play hard and want to play the right way.” His teammates from that era were a perfect fit for the elder Johnston’s coaching style.
When asked about his grandson Johnston said, “he has always been a conscientious kid. He always tries to do the right thing at school, on the court and at home.”
“He had a pretty good high school career,” said Johnston. “The group he played with as a senior took us to the quarterfinals. They weren’t the most talented basketball players, but they were a great group to work with. They were good athletes that fit together really well. We had a good five-year stretch with this group.”
Saying that Carter had a “pretty good high school career” may be selling it a little short. He earned back-to-back All State honors in basketball 2015/2016 and 2016/17 seasons. He was also All Jack Pine Conference during the same time frame. He also played baseball at Beaverton High School earning All Conference Honorable Mention status in 2017.
Being a star athlete opens many doors and in Johnston’s case it may have saved his life.
He was undergoing his physical for Michi- gan Tech when he was diagnosed with cancer. He had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The treatment included six months of chemotherapy at the University of Michigan hospital, which required him to travel to Ann Arbor every two weeks. “It was pretty bad I was sick all the time which wasn’t fun, but compared to some of the people I saw down there I was reasonably fortunate.”
His disease and treatment forced him to take a year off. During that time he took a few classes at Mid Michigan College and lived at home. He did not try to play basketball at that point, which allowed him to preserve all of his eligibility. Once he was cancer free a year later he was finally able to get up to Tech and make his mark in the Huskie program.