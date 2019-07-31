GLADWIN COUNTY – The John Scheuer Memorial Tournament will be held at the Eagles on Secord again this year. The date is Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or safe light). Boats must be at the Eagles and checked in by 7:30 a.m. and a short meeting will be held at 7:40 a.m. One member from each team must be present. We will do a register/sign in as soon as you get there. Entry fee will be $70 per boat ($10 will go to the Eagles club) with a $10 optional Big Bass pot. We again will provide brats after weigh in as John always did. Hope to see everyone there!